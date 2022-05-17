ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

“That was my best friend…” Remembering Abbie Brandenburg

By Sarah Lehman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lba5j_0fhYJYGE00

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – For Abbie Brandenburg, and many who struggle with mental health, it can seem impossible. Now, her family and friends want to make sure her story doesn’t end with her death.

“The struggle that she was going through didn’t seem like it was impossible to me,” Chrisitan Cunningham, Brandenburg’s fiancé, said.

Prayer vigil for missing Danville woman

Brandenburg had been missing for several days. It wasn’t until much persistence and a special dive team that she and her car were pulled from Lake Vermilion last week.

Since the beginning, the Danville community has been surrounding her family and fiance with love and support, praying for her return home.

Cunningham said he knew there was battle she was fighting, no one could see, and ultimately that’s what took her life.

Special dive team helped find missing Danville woman

“Gentle, sweet, selfless. I mean she always thought of everybody before herself,” Cunningham said.

Those are only a few ways Cunningham describes his fiancé.

“We loved each other a lot and hard. That was my best friend,” he said.

Like millions of others in the United States, Brandenburg suffered with mental health disorder, and again, like millions of others, she couldn’t see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Cunningham said when she left that day, he had a sinking feeling because of her past with mental health, and his worst fears came true.

“He said, what is your gut telling you? I said my faith said I can bring her home safe and untouched. But my guts telling me she’s in the water,” he said.

His gut was right. Six days later, after leading their own searches, begging police to check the lake, and finally calling a special dive team to help, they pulled her and her car out of Lake Vermilion.

“I’ve gone through it, and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I wouldn’t wish it on someone I hate. Because now I don’t look forward to going to bed at night, and can’t look forward to waking up,” he said. “The person I want to be with is not here, and nobody else’s presence can change that.”

Now Cunningham and many others in the community have a call to leaders in Danville and Vermilion County. They said things need to change so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“People’s lives are at stake and it matters. I mean, we let her sit in the water for 6 days because of laziness really,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said he wished law enforcement in the community had more empathy and urgency in the case.

We reached out to Vermilion County Sheriff and Danville Police, neither have returned the call.

There are several things Cunningham and others in the community want to take action to change.

Some can be quick changes, like putting railing up around bodies of water. He said if there was a railing where Brandenburgs’ car went, it might have stopped her car, or at least shown where the car went in. Speeding up the investigation and finding her car and body.

He also wants to bring more mental health resources to the area.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can always call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Champaign Police memorial ceremony

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a morning to reflect and remember. “Our fallen Champaign police officers will never be forgotten,” Tom Petrilli, the interim police chief, said kicking off the ceremony. West Side Park in Champaign was filled with hundreds of people paying respect and tribute to officers who gave their life protecting the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

One year anniversary of Officer Chris Oberheim’s death

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — May 19th, 2021. The day Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim responded to a domestic violence call at three in the morning. A day that would soon be the Oberheim’s family’s worst nightmare played out.  He went to an apartment complex at the 3200 block of North Neil Street. Oberheim and another officer […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Birthday parade for 5-year-old gun shot victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s been a rough couple of days for Kamryn Riley and his family. On Wednesday, he was sitting at home playing a game when bullets started flying outside of his house. Three of those bullets hit his home and came flying inside. Hitting him in his right hand. Since then, his […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health
WCIA

Illinois man accused of intentionally hurting family member

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 51-year-old man was recently charged with the offenses of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery after he was accused of hurting a family member. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke recently announced that Steven D. Kilcrease of Herrick, Illinois, was charged with the offenses of aggravated domestic battery with […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS community in mourning after ‘unthinkable loss’

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district is mourning the loss of a GCMS High School student who was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday night. “The GCMS community has experienced an unthinkable loss with the passing of junior Colin Bane,” Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said in a statement posted Thursday to the district’s Facebook page. “The entire GCMS community is mourning the loss of one of our kids.”
GIBSON CITY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

17-year-old dead after crash on Rt. 9 Wednesday

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Gibson City teen is dead after a semi ran a stop sign and crashed into his Audi on Wednesday evening. Just before 6:30 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to the crash on Rt. 9 at 2600 E. where it was reported Day-Quoyan R. Love, 28, of Texas, was driving a semi when he crashed into the teen boy’s car.
GIBSON CITY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
WCIA

Champaign County History Museum celebrating 50 years

The Champaign County History Museum was founded in 1972. Our original home was in the Wilber Mansion at 709 West University Avenue and our current home is the Cattle Bank (the oldest commercial structure in Champaign County. The museum has had over 160 volunteer board members in its 50-year history and we want to share our thanks to everyone that has helped to keep the museum alive and thriving. We are one of the only museums in the County that isn’t affiliated with a taxing district which means for 50 years we have existed thanks to the memberships, donations, and the generosity of the community.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

5-year-old, adult injured in Wednesday night shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A child and an adult were injured Wednesday night after shots were fired in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to the shots fired call around 7:23 p.m. in the 400 Block of E Church Street. Officers found a house had been hit in the shooting and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Child hurt in Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A five-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were hurt in a shooting that happened Wednesday night in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to the intersection of 4th and Church Streets at approximately 7:23 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they discovered a house was hit by shots […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Natalie Piper Dog Training and Behavior

Natalie Piper, Certified FDM (Family Dog Mediator), Animal Behavior College Certified Mentor Trainer, CATCH Canine Trainer Academy Official Mentor Trainer, CPDT-KA (Certified Professional Dog Trainer – Knowledge Assessed), joins us with tips on dog behavior and family dog training. People are often interested in why dogs behave the way...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Martens Center expected to be open in July

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Opening Day for the Martens Center at Human Kinetics Park has been pushed back. According to the Director of Marketing and Communications of the Champaign Park District, Chelsea Norton, they are hoping to open the Martens Center in July. The original plan was to open the new center in June. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

2022 Annual Paving Project in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Cross Construction Inc. will soon begin rehabilitation work on a portion of the City’s annual paving project. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, May 23, and be completed by July 15. The following streets will be included:• Clark Street from Prospect Avenue to State Street• Columbia Avenue from State Street to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Interstate 74 shut down by crash in Vermilion County

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of westbound Interstate 74 are currently closed in Vermilion County due to a crash. The crash happened near Fithian at Milepost 201. State Troopers are redirecting traffic off the highway at Exit 206 and onto U.S. Route 150 for travel past the crash site. Drivers may get back […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Here Come the Mummies to play Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Here Come the Mummies are playing at the Devon Theater May 20th. We catch up with them before they head to town. Here Come the Mummies (HCTM) makes people shake their behinds. This is not a joke! That is quite simply what we do. We help people shed their inhibitions...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Danville Police seek help finding missing woman

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are seeking help to find a missing woman. The 36-year-old woman, Olivia Romero, was last seen late Saturday night wearing a black t-shirt and black yoga pants. Her car was also later spotted near an airport in Matteson. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Danville Police Department […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

WCIA

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy