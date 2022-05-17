ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump-endorsed Ted Budd wins N.C. GOP Senate primary

By Lucille Sherman
 3 days ago
Rep. Ted Budd won the Republican nomination for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, per the AP. Why it matters: The outcome is a victory for former President Trump, who...

