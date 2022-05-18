ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Wolf Creek fence project is underway

By Editor
Plumas County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaltrans began the Butterfly Two Wolf Creek Rock Fence project May 17 which will completely replace the existing rock fencing at multiple points located on State Route (SR) 70 and 89 in Plumas County. The project...

Plumas County News

Expect delays on local highways – Caltrans, PG&E at work

Getting to and from anywhere in Plumas County is going to be challenging now and for the next few years. Caltrans officials paid a visit to the Board of Supervisors on May 17 to present an overview on various work plans that will impact residents throughout the county. Some of the projects are already under construction, some are in project development and some are in planning.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

C-Sac responds to illegal trail in Clover Creek Preserve

REDDING, Ca. — On Wednesday this week, KRCR shared the story of a man who began building a rock pathway in Clover Creek Preserve without permission. Dave Williams, a Redding business owner, drew the ire of his neighbors for constructing a rock staircase into a hillside behind an empty lot that he owns. He told us it was to give his wife and young grandchild an easier and more direct path down to the trail, and that he didn't mean to upset anybody.
REDDING, CA
Plumas County News

Fair board agenda packed with happenings for the county

Plumas Sierra Fair Board president Cindy Noble called the relatively new board to order May 18 at the fairgrounds in the newly named “bunkhouse.”. All events are “on” for 2022 so there were plenty of topics on the agenda. The board members representing all areas of the county are Andrea Ceresola, Kenny Chance, Jenay Cogle, James Griffin, Christian Kennedy, Duncan Kennedy, Susan Neer, and 2022 president, Cindy Noble. Two members resigned after many years of service: Thelma Olson (over 30 years of service), and Darlene Buckhout (6 years). A few members of the public were present for the meeting. The primary activities at most Fair Board meetings is for the board to hear the reports from Fairgrounds Manager John Steffanic and offer input and vote when necessary. Fortunately, Steffanic is an avid storyteller and the reports are always entertaining and exceedingly informative.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fencing#Wolf Creek#Traffic Control#Urban Construction#Caltrans#State Route
actionnewsnow.com

First person moves to Chico's alternate homeless camp site

CHICO, Calif. - The first person moved to the alternate homeless camp site at Eaton and Cohasset Road. The city is getting the site ready for more people to set up camp. Workers put portable restrooms and a hand washing station there. There are currently four cars and one camper...
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Wildfire Preparedness Tour set for May 21

The public is invited to tour Plumas County properties and learn about what can be done to prepare their home for the upcoming fire season. Meet with landowners to discuss home hardening projects, fuels reduction, evacuation preparedness and defensible space. The tour is free to attend and offers an in-depth look at real techniques used to make homes more defensible in the case of wildfire. Participating homes will be marked with a lawn sign that says “Wildfire Preparedness Tour”.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
