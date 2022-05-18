Wolf Creek fence project is underway

Plumas Sierra Fair Board president Cindy Noble called the relatively new board to order May 18 at the fairgrounds in the newly named “bunkhouse.”. All events are “on” for 2022 so there were plenty of topics on the agenda. The board members representing all areas of the county are Andrea Ceresola, Kenny Chance, Jenay Cogle, James Griffin, Christian Kennedy, Duncan Kennedy, Susan Neer, and 2022 president, Cindy Noble. Two members resigned after many years of service: Thelma Olson (over 30 years of service), and Darlene Buckhout (6 years). A few members of the public were present for the meeting. The primary activities at most Fair Board meetings is for the board to hear the reports from Fairgrounds Manager John Steffanic and offer input and vote when necessary. Fortunately, Steffanic is an avid storyteller and the reports are always entertaining and exceedingly informative.

