Dupage County, IL

You’re Invited, This Thursday!

959theriver.com
 3 days ago

Hi this is Leslie Harris, and this Thursday night, May 19th, there's an event at the McAninch Arts Center at the...

www.959theriver.com

959theriver.com

Downtown Aurora’s Endiro Coffee Wins Prestigious National Honor

Downtown Aurora is blessed with not one, but TWO world-class cafes where you can grab a latte and chill. One of the 102 winners nationwide was our very own Endiro Coffee!. The sofi's are the awards given out by the Specialty Food Association:. The Specialty Food Association's sofi™ Awards...
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Naperville high school senior receives big grant for her work in the community

Naperville, Ill (CBS) -- A bit of suspense at Metea Valley High School in Naperville Friday. A senior soccer player was just surprised with a very big check in front of 2,000 students and staff. CBS 2's Audrina Bigos was there to help with the surprise and present the big $10,000 dollar check to Jocelyn Grabow -- who had no idea it was coming. She wasn't chosen for grades or athletic ability. She was picked for giving back to the community... and helping people she's never met. "It's an honor and I'm shocked. You said it. I was shaking," Grabow said. "If you look at Jocelyn's resume, it's unbelievable as far as what she's done to give back to her community, and again, to people she's never met. And that's kind of the key to the whole award," said Keith Melaragno, former PepsiCo executive. The grant is named after Keith. The $10,000 can be used for college, a charity, or a down payment on a home. it's part of the making a difference on and off the field campaign run by buddy's helpers. 
NAPERVILLE, IL
Q985

There’s a Secret Mermaid In Illinois. Do You Know Where It Is?

Illinois is full of a lot of interesting things providing a plethora of selfie opportunities. In Casey, Illinois there are eight "world's largest" items in the tiny town. One of them is this massive mailbox. This monstrosity alone attractions from all over the state. A Few Fun Notes:. The flag...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Win a 4 Pack of Tickets to see the Kane County Cougars

Listen to Scott Mackay in the morning for your chance to win 4 tickets to the Kane County Cougars. Win 4 tickets to any game to the Kane County Cougars all this week. Kane County Cougars are ready to celebrate. Come join the best fans in baseball at beautiful Northwestern.
KANE COUNTY, IL
wgnradio.com

Manny’s Deli: A true Chicago classic

Dan Raskin is a fourth generation owner and member of the family that has run Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen since 1942. He joined Kevin Powell and Michael Piff on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast to talk about the staying power of Manny’s, its history in Chicago, why politicians have to stop by while on their campaign trail, what sets their sandwiches apart from anything else you’ve ever had, and how social media helped keep them in business through the pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Now This Is A Sweet Time… Illinois Chocolate Fest This Weekend

This Illinois Festival proves that everything tastes better dipped in chocolate. This is probably the only time in my life that I'll compare myself to Superman. Chocolate is my Kryptonite. I have such a huge weakness for the delicious candy. It tastes so good when it hits your lips. I haven't met too many people who don't like chocolate. Can you trust someone who doesn't?
LONG GROVE, IL
959theriver.com

Another Icon Returns to Aurora

Hi, this is Leslie harris, and more and more things are opening back up. I’m happy to report that the historic Phillips Park Waterfall has been turned on for the first time in 2 years. Last summer, the waterfall was being repaired, and now has a new water pump.
AURORA, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: The Furies own the chaos in the streets

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/20/2022): This week, John Kass and Jeff Carlin discuss comments of Chicago 911 dispatcher Keith Thornton, Jr. who has seen first hand the surging violence plaguing the city and what happens when the Furies sink the claws into justice system. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
napervilleparks.org

2022 Tulip Bulb Giveaway Set for Friday, May 20

For 2022, Naperville Park District is changing the way it distributes the tulip bulbs that are removed each spring. Instead of selling the bulbs for $3 per dozen, the District will join with the City of Naperville and the Downtown Naperville Alliance to make the leftover bulbs from the Riverwalk and other Park District locations available for free, along with bulbs from the City and other downtown locations.
NAPERVILLE, IL
101wkqx.com

The best old-school Chicago restaurants

These are some of the best classic joints that Chicago has to offer. Whether it's a nice steak place or you just want a good ol' fashioned dog, these are some of the go-to's that you should know!. Gene & Georgetti- An old school steakhouse that is...
CHICAGO, IL

