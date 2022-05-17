ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

Therapy dog’s owner gives him a voice through book

By Scarlett O'Hara
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WgNxm_0fhYIBJO00

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – A grade school teacher in Mattoon wanted to help comfort students, so he started bringing his best friend to work. Now, he wants to share their adventures with even more people.

Therapy dog ‘Bear’ helps students

“I’ve had a lot of adventures in the last five or six years, but most of them are because of Bear,” Brad Tribble said.

Bear isn’t like the other staff members at Williams Elementary School.

“The old man then said my name should be Bear. Bear? I’m not a Bear, I’m a dog,” Tribble read from his new book, “ Adventures of a Dog Named Bear: My Name is Bear ?”

He’s a certified therapy dog. And Tribble, his owner, gave him a voice.

“I didn’t want to write my story, so I wrote it from Bear’s perspective – what he’s going through,” he said.

He wrote a children’s book after briefly teaching in Alaska and giving Bear a change of scenery.

“At one point, they said ‘there’s a bear in the village,’ meaning a real bear. And I said ‘no, we’ve had one all along,’” Tribble recalls.

He said the trip was a great experience for both of them, and he wanted even more people to hear about how special Bear is.

“He can tell if a student is having a bad day sometimes. He will seek them out and go sit by them,” he said.

He said all schools should have therapy dogs. Bear helps calm young students down when they’re having a hard day.

“I had a student today, she was having a rough time. I saw her in the hall and I said ‘let’s go talk to your teacher and see if you can pet Bear.’ She sat for about five, ten minutes with him and calmed down and was able to go back to class,” he said.

And the students have a lot to say about Bear.

“I love him so much,” one said.

“He’s really cute and I see him every day with Mr. Brad,” another said.

Plus, the book can give his students comfort even when school ends.

“They can go home and read about Bear and tell their kids about him one day,” he said.

He plans to publish six or seven more books by Christmas. Those stories will follow more of his adventures. If you’d like to check it out, it’s currently available on Amazon .

Tribble said the book just arrived to the classrooms, and so far, other teachers and students have really enjoyed it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Natalie Piper Dog Training and Behavior

Natalie Piper, Certified FDM (Family Dog Mediator), Animal Behavior College Certified Mentor Trainer, CATCH Canine Trainer Academy Official Mentor Trainer, CPDT-KA (Certified Professional Dog Trainer – Knowledge Assessed), joins us with tips on dog behavior and family dog training. People are often interested in why dogs behave the way...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Dinosaur Adventure roads into Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Dinosaur Adventure will transform the Decatur Civic Center into a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and massive family fun. For two days, guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age. While giant dinosaurs are the “meat and bone” of the […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Blain’s Farm and Fleet share easy to grow vegetables

Blain’s Farm & Fleet is back with tips on vegetables that would be great to add to your garden. Carrots are easy to plant and grow. You’ll want to plant the carrot seeds in cooler weather. Harvest them within 60-75 days or when their tops pop up over the soil line. You’ll also need sandy soil that’s deep enough for the root vegetable to grow.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Mattoon, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Mattoon, IL
Lifestyle
WCIA

Rotary Club hosts ‘Action Auction’ to support YMCA

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The red carpet was rolled out in Champaign Friday. The Rotary Club held their Action Auction, which only comes around every three years. They say it’s an “elegant evening” to “invest in youth and the community.” They auction off items like a trip to Iceland, the Super Bowl, and winemaking in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Giant Slide to stay on State Fairgrounds

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — If you have been to the Illinois State Fair, you no doubt remember that giant slide in the center of the park. For years, people young and old have rocketed down the iconic attraction that offers a bird’s eye view of the park followed by a thrilling reminder of the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: Share the Spirit Foundation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s no secret that most kids look forward to the summertime when school finally flashes in the rearview mirror and the toil of homework is no more. But for those in need, it can mean a long, miserable stretch of time due to a lack of access to clothes, food and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dogs#Bear#Christmas
WCIA

Camps ready for summer season with COVID testing available

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With the summer season approaching, the Illinois Department of Public Health is helping camps get ready by offering free rapid COVID tests for summer camp participants. With COVID-19 lingering, camp counselors want to make sure they are prepared for potential outbreaks and stopping them before they happen. They will also be […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Here Come the Mummies to play Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Here Come the Mummies are playing at the Devon Theater May 20th. We catch up with them before they head to town. Here Come the Mummies (HCTM) makes people shake their behinds. This is not a joke! That is quite simply what we do. We help people shed their inhibitions...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Charleston doughnut shop ranked top 25 in U.S.

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Revival City Doughnuts in Charleston is celebrating after being ranked a top-25 doughnut shop in the U.S. Owner Marschell McCoy said she couldn’t have done without her community. “I appreciate the fact that the local community and the region have embraced Revival City Doughnuts,” McCoy said. She said that she started […]
CHARLESTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
WCIA

Champaign County History Museum celebrating 50 years

The Champaign County History Museum was founded in 1972. Our original home was in the Wilber Mansion at 709 West University Avenue and our current home is the Cattle Bank (the oldest commercial structure in Champaign County. The museum has had over 160 volunteer board members in its 50-year history and we want to share our thanks to everyone that has helped to keep the museum alive and thriving. We are one of the only museums in the County that isn’t affiliated with a taxing district which means for 50 years we have existed thanks to the memberships, donations, and the generosity of the community.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Parents walk for anxiety, depression awareness

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — As many as one in seven moms and one in 10 dads deal with depression and anxiety symptoms during and right after having a child. That’s what one nonprofit wanted people to know in Hessel park on Thursday. It’s no coincidence that they chose a park, as it is a place […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Why ‘jumping worms’ are an issue in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gardeners in Central Illinois have an invasive species to look out for while they work in their yards. “Jumping worms” originally from Asia were first found in the Prairie State in 2015. The University of Illinois Extension Office confirmed that invasive species have been found in Peoria, Tazewell, McLean, and Woodford counties.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police memorial ceremony

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a morning to reflect and remember. “Our fallen Champaign police officers will never be forgotten,” Tom Petrilli, the interim police chief, said kicking off the ceremony. West Side Park in Champaign was filled with hundreds of people paying respect and tribute to officers who gave their life protecting the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Hundreds gather for Leah Marlene’s hometown concert

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Uptown Normal was flooded in a sea of yellow for Leah Marlene’s big welcome home parade and concert Tuesday. “I’m just excited for Leah, I’m happy for her and she’s accomplished so much and I’m happy for the town. It’s brought the town together, Bloomington and Normal and we are just […]
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

“That was my best friend…” Remembering Abbie Brandenburg

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – For Abbie Brandenburg, and many who struggle with mental health, it can seem impossible. Now, her family and friends want to make sure her story doesn’t end with her death. “The struggle that she was going through didn’t seem like it was impossible to me,” Chrisitan Cunningham, Brandenburg’s fiancé, said. Brandenburg […]
DANVILLE, IL
Q985

There’s a Secret Mermaid In Illinois. Do You Know Where It Is?

Illinois is full of a lot of interesting things providing a plethora of selfie opportunities. In Casey, Illinois there are eight "world's largest" items in the tiny town. One of them is this massive mailbox. This monstrosity alone attractions from all over the state. A Few Fun Notes:. The flag...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Martens Center expected to be open in July

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Opening Day for the Martens Center at Human Kinetics Park has been pushed back. According to the Director of Marketing and Communications of the Champaign Park District, Chelsea Norton, they are hoping to open the Martens Center in July. The original plan was to open the new center in June. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy