Class tells TechCrunch that it has acquired Collaborate, Blackboard’s virtual class tool for an undisclosed price. An investor close to the deal, however, said the deal closed for $210 million. They also confirmed that Class raised a financing round solely to fund this deal but didn’t share specific terms other than that it was an up round. Class’ last public fundraise was a $105 million round led by SoftBank Vision Fund II at an $804 post-money valuation, so we can assume it’s at least a smidge (or a sizable chunk) higher than that disclosed number.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO