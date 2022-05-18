ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Judgment Day vs. The Club: An In-Depth Look

By Freddy Carlsson
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the road to WrestleMania 38, Edge turned heel for the first time since his return to WWE in 2020. When he did, the possibilities became endless as to what he could do next. The rumors swirled about him starting his own heel stable, and the possibilities became endless again. Damian...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Sasha Banks Reportedly Has Far More Heat Than Naomi for Leaving WWE RAW

Regarding the current Sasha Banks and Naomi issues, the general feeling is that Banks is in far more heat than Naomi. According to reports, Naomi is still very popular backstage, and many believe Banks manipulated Naomi into walking out of RAW. We have already confirmed that the backstage heat on...
WWE
Fightful

Ahmed Johnson Says He Would Like To Wrestle Bobby Lashley Or Brock Lesnar

Ahmed Johnson talks about dream opponents from today's WWE roster and his own era. Ahmed Johnson was briefly a top WWE Superstar during the New Generation era. Johnson headlined a number of WWE cards alongside names such as Shawn Michaels. From 1995 until 1998, Johnson was a major part of WrestleMania events and even had the distinction of being the first black WWE Intercontinental Champion.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sasha Banks reportedly met with Vince McMahon before walking out on Raw

Before The Boss, Sasha Banks, walked out on Raw, she reportedly met with the boss of WWE. That tidbit comes from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, who cites sources close to the situation while saying that “Banks met with Vince McMahon before returning her title” on Monday night. While Banks was undoubtedly aware of the impact and potential repercussions of her actions, this additional bit of context implies she made the WWE’s ultimate decision maker fully and directly aware of what she was doing. Banks and Naomi have been the talk of the pro wrestling world this week for refusing to participate...
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
PWMania

RK-Bro Hype Championship Unification Match Against The Usos On WWE SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro are set to battle SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Title Unification Match on tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Randy Orton took to Twitter today and praised Riddle as a serious competitor and future World Champion. Orton also looked ahead to becoming the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Edge Teases Former Champion Joining His Stable

Recently everyone’s been talking about The Judgement Day and he could be joining the group in the weeks to come. So far The Judgement Day consists of Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley but the Rated R Superstar has seemingly been teasing new members on social media. Earlier today Edge dropped a cryptic teaser when he posted a photo of former WWE Divas Champion Paige with no caption.
WWE
Fightful

John Cena Hopes To Be Back In WWE Soon, Is Very Aware His 20-Year Anniversary Is Around The Corner

We can't see him right now, but John Cena is hopeful he will return to WWE soon. John Cena was the top guy in WWE for over a decade, however, these days he is fully committed to his opportunities beyond the squared circle. John has not been in a ring since last summer when he lost to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and was subsequently beat up by Brock Lesnar. However, this year marks a special one for John as he will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his main roster WWE debut.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why all 3 of Roman Reigns’ next title challengers make sense (and which 1 might win)

For all the flak the WWE takes when its booking decisions defy common sense, it probably gets too little credit when it executes logical, entertaining plans for its top stars. With that in mind, it’s “give credit where it’s due” time: If reports about the three challengers Roman Reigns will face this summer are correct, WWE has lined things up for him perfectly. Considering the way Reigns is positioned, that’s no easy feat. In his current Tribal Chief/Head of the Table/GOD Mode incarnation, Reigns holds the company’s two most important men’s championships (one for more than 600 days) and seems unbeatable....
WWE
aiptcomics

Bryan Danielson suffers leg injury at AEW Rampage tapings

AEW star Bryan Danielson appeared to have injured his leg at the Rampage taping that took place after AEW Dynamite last night, according to fans in the arena, in an unusual way: his leg got stuck between the ring and the entrance ramp, requiring several producers and agents to try to help free him over the course of “a long time”.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Debut On AEW Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match and Samoa Joe made his way to the ring at the beginning of the show. It was announced ahead of time that Joe would be facing a joker mystery opponent which created a lot of speculation in regards to who it could be.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Randy Orton Calls Current WWE Star A Future World Champion

Randy Orton recently celebrated 20 years with WWE and throughout the course of his career The Viper has won many championships. Orton has won a world title 14 times in WWE where he currently holds the Raw Tag Team Titles with Riddle. On Friday the Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos: Sasha Banks through the years

LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

Adam Pearce Announces Fine For Sonya Deville Due To Referee Assault

WWE has announced a storyline fine for Sonya Deville. Monday’s RAW saw Deville lose to Alexa Bliss for the second week in a row. After this week’s loss, Deville argued with the referee and assaulted him, then exited the ring. As seen in the video below, Adam Pearce...
WWE
PWMania

Vince McMahon Comments On Andre The Giant

Today would have been the 76th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to celebrate The Eighth Wonder of The World. “A once-in-a-lifetime athlete and an extraordinary friend. Here’s to the incomparable Andre the Giant on what would...
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Dana Brooke warns Reggie

The third and last part of the red show opens with CODY RHODES entering the square! The American Nightmare admits it hasn't been as successful as Rollins, stating that he has won multiple titles; moreover, he adds that having lived through complicated moments has further strengthened him and for this reason, he wants another meeting with Seth ...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Provides Injury Update on RK-Bro, Drew Mcintyre Set To Return Next Week

WWE has noted that Riddle has a bruised hip and lower back as a consequence of an attack by The Bloodline following SmackDown’s Tag Team Title Unification Match, and he and Randy Orton are both getting medical evaluations. As PWMania.com previously reported, Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated Randy Orton...
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For 5/20/22 (Former WWE Star Debuts)

AEW taped Friday’s Rampage episode tonight in Houston TX after AEW Dynamite. Below are full spoilers to air on Friday at 7 PM EST on TNT- -House Of Black defeated Fuego Del Sol, 10 & Evil Uno. Death Triangle had a staredown with House Of Black after the match.
WWE

