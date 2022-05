DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – At least 17 people who authorities say face domestic violence charges were arrested in DeKalb County. During the second phase of “Operation Family 2022,” the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office issued several warrants for the arrests. According to Sheriff Melody Maddox, the operation cleared 25 outstanding warrants on May 18 and on May 19 across several cities including Lithonia, Decatur, and Stone Mountain.

