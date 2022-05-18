ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

Vegetarian visiting Beaufort? Try these spots

By Angel Colquitt
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3voe7D_0fhYFEQQ00

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort is a beautiful place with lots of eateries to choose from. But where do you go when you’re a vegetarian visiting the area? Here are five Lowcountry places with veggie options that you’ll enjoy.

Herban Market and Cafe

Herban Market and Cafe is a vegan and vegetarian cafe and bakery that sells all sorts of delightful veggie dishes for breakfast, brunch and lunch. This includes things like the smokey beet Reuben, their house-made veggie burger and their vegan cobb salad.

Herban Market and Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Their kitchen closes at 3 p.m. on weekdays. They are located on North Street.

You can check out their website through the link here or find them on Facebook at this link.

Panini’s on the Waterfront

If you want pizza and a salad, you should try out Panini’s on the Waterfront. They have a reasonable selection of pizza options for those who don’t eat meat and they have several salads to enjoy as well. If those aren’t your style, they also offer a fresh tomato panini that you can chow down on.

Panini’s on the Waterfront is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is closed on Sunday and Monday. They are located on Bay Street. You can check out their website through the link here.

Yes, Thai Indeed

Almost all of the food options at Yes, Thai Indeed have a vegetarian alternative. You can get meals with tofu instead of meat or you can forgo the protein altogether and stay strictly veggie. This restaurant offers curries, fried rice, noodles and more.

Yes, Thai Indeed is open every day of the week except for Sunday. They have lunch hours Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Their dinner hours are Monday through Thursday from 4:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

You can find more information by visiting their website through the link here.

Hearth Wood Fired Pizza

Not only does this place offer endless vegetable pizza options, but they also have unique veggie options like their eggplant parmesan sandwich. This pizza shop is the perfect spot for someone who isn’t looking for just a salad.

Hearth Wood Fired Pizza is located on Bay Street and they are open daily. Their hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can check out their menu on their website through the link here.

Lowcountry Produce Market and Cafe

Lowcountry Produce Market and Café has plenty to offer by way of vegetarian breakfast options. There’s avocado toast, egg salad sandwiches, and much more. They also have brunch and lunch options which include sandwiches as well as fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese.

The cafe is open for breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They are located on Carteret Street and you can view their menu through the link here. You can also check out their website through the link here.

Comments / 0

Related
eatitandlikeit.com

Mama G’s Pizza – Bluffton’s Talk of the Town

By the time you read this, you’ve probably already heard about Bluffton’s hottest new restaurant. No, it’s not one of those fancy places with ingredients you’ve never heard of or cannot pronounce. It’s a pizza joint. A simple, clean, quality pizza joint that in just over a month in business as I write this, has become the talk of the town.
BLUFFTON, SC
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s UKIYO – Japanese Street Food in Starland

There’s been a lot of buzz coming out of the Starland District this week with the anticipated opening of its newest restaurant. UKIYO is a Japanese street food concept brought to you by the same group behind The Collins Quarter, The Fitzroy and The Deck out on Tybee Island.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

SMOL Bar… It Really is SMOL

If you drink beer in Savannah, then you undoubtedly know all about the goings on at Starland’s Two Tides Brewing Company. They celebrated a 4th Anniversary over the weekend with music, food, and of course, lots and lots of beer. It was also a coming out party, if you will, for Two Tides newest (but certainly not last) side project. It’s a tiny bar on DeSoto Avenue called SMOL. Why? Because it is. Maybe 10-12 seats, it’s a perfect little hideaway from the crowds at the other popular spots in the Starland District. No crowds mainly because they just wouldn’t fit. And that was the plan.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Gimlet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s National Rescue Dog Day, and what better way to celebrate than with this week’s Perfect Pet. Gimlet is a sweetheart, equal parts playful and couch potato. She’d make for a perfect family dog as she’s always happy and gets along great with kids and other dogs, too. Whether you’re looking […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaufort, SC
Lifestyle
City
Beaufort, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah hosts ‘Driving into Wellness’ event for seniors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah’s Senior Services held a free event Thursday for seniors focused on wellness. The “Driving into Wellness” event was free and attendees enjoyed food trucks, raffles, yoga, games, and a car show. The event kicked off at 11 a.m. Check out a photo gallery below.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Today Show’s 3rd Hour visits Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Today Show visited Hilton Head Island Friday to get a jump start on summer with some fun in the Lowcountry sun. During the 3rd Hour of Today, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer shared local food and features in the team’s first big trip away […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

“Serve the Curve” full figured fashion show

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nia Swindell White presented the Full Figured Fashion Show recently in front of a packed house at the Charles Morris Center. The show was dedicated to her father, Gary Swindell, Sr., a community champion, musician and teacher, who died of the Coronavirus in 2020. She says...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Pizzeria#Veggie Burger#Food Drink#Lowcountry#Herban Market And#Panini#Thai
thisis50.com

Live From Tha Trap’ W/ Clay James

Savannah, GA native and rising indie star ‘Clay James’ recently went viral on Facebook for his ‘Live From Tha Trap’ performance which was shot by ASN Media. This is a video of James rapping over Master P’s popular record ‘Break Em Off’ which was a big hit in the 90s. This video was shot at ‘The Cut Barbershop’ in Savannah and has garnered over 100,000 views on Facebook. For the past couple weeks Born Famous has started posting Clay’s freestyles and they’ve been a big hit in the hip hop community. He’s received over 250,000 views in the past two weeks and his fan base is growing fast. Check out Clay James’ Live From Tha Trap performance on YouTube or Facebook and be on the lookout for more dope visuals coming from Mr. James.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The days are heating up in the South, and Savannah is no exception. Here’s a list of things you can do this weekend, whether you’re looking to avoid the heat by staying indoors or up for braving the weather. The forecast for this weekend can be found through the link here. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Circle of Friends fundraiser returns Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An annual Savannah tradition returns Friday. The Circle of Friends fundraiser helps support the Savannah Jazz Festival every year. Proceeds also go toward educational scholarships and the Jazz History Exhibit. The theme for the concert is “Live Swing Jazz.” The concert kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 9:30 p.m. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hot sauce talks: An interview with Greg’s Famous

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Have you ever wondered what it takes to make a great hot sauce? Greg Hornak of Greg’s Famous had that question when they graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2014 with a BFA in film. The Beginning “You know, the typical, like, graduate from college,” Hornak said […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wfxg.com

Beaches in GA and SC named among the best in the US

Do the scorching highs across the CSRA have you dreaming of an island vacation? If so, the popular travel magazine Travel + Leisure has some great news for you. Tybee Island's North Beach has been named one of the 25 best beaches in the US, according to the publication. The coastal Georgia gem shares the honor with the likes of Poipu Beach on Kauai, Hawaii as well as Santa Monica Beach in California, the famous Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, and picturesque Crystal Lake State Park located in Barton, Vermont. Also making the cut is South Carolina's Coligny Beach Park on Hilton Head Island.
GEORGIA STATE
charlestondaily.net

15 Best Restaurants in North Charleston, SC – New Video from Family Destinations Guide

Charleston has everything you need for a relaxing vacation. From the exciting culinary culture to the hodge-podge of antique stores, there are plenty of fun opportunities. With a variety of local and international flavors, food lovers will enjoy a gastronomical adventure here. Some of the cuisines you’ll find here include pasta, salad, Asian seafood, and American classics.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Splash in the Boro set to reopen Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Splash in the Boro waterpark is set to reopen May 21. The grand opening will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Opening Splash in the Boro is always an exciting time for everyone, and we are looking forward to a great season and an even better opening weekend,” says Eddie Canon, Recreation and Parks Director.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Coalition close to renaming Calhoun Square after Susie King Taylor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah wouldn’t be Savannah without its history but some of it leaves a stain. Calhoun Square off Taylor Street is named after John Calhoun, a former South Carolina politician who supported slavery. Patt Gunn, the founder of the coalition to rename Calhoun Square, said, “We...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy