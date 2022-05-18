XFL Announces Multi-Year Broadcast Agreement With Disney & ESPN

During his podcast, Matt Hardy discussed his former tag team partner Bray Wyatt’s run in WWE:. “Windham (Bray Wyatt) has always had a very strange relationship with Vince, very strange, like, I almost felt like Vince looked at him like a son in some ways. When he would do things that he liked, he would love him and he would really give him everything that he could possibly give him. He would bend over backwards to try and accommodate him. But then when he did something he didn’t like, he hated, like he was going to lock him away for good. It was almost like a really weird, a really strange and different duality that Vince shared with Bray. When he liked him or loved him, he was all about him. But when he disliked him, oh my god, it was really bad and he would like punish him and insult him. To me, it was so strange. It was almost like a parent.”

WWE ・ 17 HOURS AGO