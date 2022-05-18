ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

XFL Announces Multi-Year Broadcast Agreement With Disney & ESPN

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXFL ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE MULTI-YEAR BROADCAST AGREEMENT WITH THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY AND ESPN. XFL games will be featured on a combination of ABC, ESPN networks and FX. The XFL will officially kick off on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Agreement includes exclusive rights to produce and distribute XFL games and...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

RK-Bro Hype Championship Unification Match Against The Usos On WWE SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro are set to battle SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Title Unification Match on tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Randy Orton took to Twitter today and praised Riddle as a serious competitor and future World Champion. Orton also looked ahead to becoming the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
WWE
PWMania

Adam Pearce Announces Fine For Sonya Deville Due To Referee Assault

WWE has announced a storyline fine for Sonya Deville. Monday’s RAW saw Deville lose to Alexa Bliss for the second week in a row. After this week’s loss, Deville argued with the referee and assaulted him, then exited the ring. As seen in the video below, Adam Pearce...
WWE
PWMania

News On Jim Ross’ AEW Contract Status

Back in February, AEW announcer Jim Ross mentioned that his contract was coming to an end. JR provided an update on his future in AEW during his Grilling JR podcast. “I don’t think we’ve made this announcement, but I signed an extension with AEW not too long ago. I appreciate Tony Khan’s confidence and his willingness to keep me on the team and contribute. We’re not going a long time, but I think I signed for about a year and a half or something like that to stay in the position I’m in. I’m just really pleased that at 70, I still have a future, and at 70, I’m still loving what I do.”
WWE
PWMania

Vince McMahon Comments On Andre The Giant

Today would have been the 76th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to celebrate The Eighth Wonder of The World. “A once-in-a-lifetime athlete and an extraordinary friend. Here’s to the incomparable Andre the Giant on what would...
WWE
Person
Dany Garcia
Person
Walt Disney
PWMania

Latest News on Jon Moxley’s AEW Contract Status and Talent Re-signing

It’s believed that Jon Moxley likely renewed his AEW contract. AEW in recent weeks and months has signed several talents to new deals, names that joined the promotion when it was launched or for the first Double Or Nothing event in 2019, such as The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Jim Ross.
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For 5/20/22 (Former WWE Star Debuts)

AEW taped Friday’s Rampage episode tonight in Houston TX after AEW Dynamite. Below are full spoilers to air on Friday at 7 PM EST on TNT- -House Of Black defeated Fuego Del Sol, 10 & Evil Uno. Death Triangle had a staredown with House Of Black after the match.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Producer Says There Is No Money In The Wrestling Business

Former WWE Producer “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed the AEW product in an interview with WrestleZone.com. “They’re really good [The Gunn Club]. They’re learning how to work. It’s not to get Uncle Dave [Meltzer] to give them a five star match, it’s to be entertaining. It’s to entertain people. If you ask me, that’s the name of the game. If there was money in wrestling, Tony Khan wouldn’t have had to buy Ring Of Honor back. It would have never gone out of business, because they had great wrestling. But, people wanna be entertained too. You gotta give them a little glitz and glamour. You gotta give them a little carny.”
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 5/18

Wednesday’s live Wild Card Wednesday edition of AEW Dynamite drew 922,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 9.76% from last week’s episode, which drew 840,000 viewers. This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even last...
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

Backstage Atmosphere in AEW Being Described as “Chaotic”

As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF has stated that he is unhappy with his AEW contract and wants to be paid more. During the May 11th, 2022 episode of Dynamite, MJF mentioned his contract terminating in 2024. According to a report by Voices Of Wrestling, the backstage mood in AEW is...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Updates On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Hiatus, Reasons For Wanting Off, More

New details are being revealed on Stephanie McMahon taking a leave absence from her duties as WWE Chief Brand Officer. As noted, McMahon took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon and announced that she is taking some time away from the majority of her WWE responsibilities to be with her family, beginning today, Friday. She will be back as sh said WWE is a lifelong legacy for her, and she looks forward to returning to the company that she loves after taking time off to focus on her family. You can click here to read Stephanie’s full statement, along with our report on internal WWE reactions to the announcement, and more backstage notes.
WWE
PWMania

Report: WWE To Address Sasha Banks And Naomi On SmackDown, Possible Suspension

As we’ve noted, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday’s WWE RAW after reportedly being unhappy with creative plans. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that a WWE source stated that the company will likely address the status of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on tonight’s SmackDown. It was also indicated that Banks and Naomi have been “suspended indefinitely.”
WWE
PWMania

Impact Wrestling Viewership and Key Demo Rating For This Week

According to Nielsen through Showbuzz Daily, the taped edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV on Thursday drew 119,000 viewers. This is down 4.8% from the 125,000 viewers who tuned in for the post-Under Siege show last week. The 18-49 demographic gave Impact a 0.04 rating on Thursday. This is...
WWE
PWMania

Latest News On Kenny Omega Recovery From Injuries, Paige VanZant Update

– In regards to Kenny Omega’s recovery from injuries, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote that “there isn’t even close to a date set for Omega to return.” There has been speculation of Omega having a match against El Hijo del Vikingo for AAA in October if Omega is able to compete by then.
WWE
PWMania

Dustin Rhodes Comments On Being Sober For 14 Years

AEW’s Dustin Rhodes is celebrating a major milestone in his sobriety this week. Rhodes took to Twitter on Thursday to mark 14 years of being clean and sober from drugs & alcohol. He marked the milestone and offered words of encouragement to others. “Today is a huge milestone for...
WWE
PWMania

ROH Tag Team Titles To Be Defended on AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-up

On Wednesday’s Double Or Nothing go-home edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, the ROH World Tag Team Titles will be defended, as part of AEW’s third anniversary celebration. Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero stated on this week’s AEW Rampage’s backstage segment that they are reuniting full-time as Roppongi Vice. They stated that they want to make a statement by winning the ROH World Tag Team Championships, which had eluded them for years. RPG Vice also stated interest in winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships, which Jurassic Express now holds, as well as the IWGP Tag Team Championships, which Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale currently hold. The ROH and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR were then challenged.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

Edge Makes Paige Trend With Possible Tease For Judgement Day Stable

WWE’s Paige is trending on Twitter this evening, mainly because of fans discussing her potential role in The Judgment Day. As we’ve noted, WWE has plans to eventually add at least one more member to the current RAW stable that includes WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest. Edge and his crew noted on this week’s RAW that they are looking for new people to join their movement.
WWE
PWMania

News On WWE Clash at the Castle Ticket Pre-sale, How Many Tickets Sold

WWE Clash at The Castle PLE is scheduled for September 3rd 2022 in Cardiff, Wales and will be the company’s first major stadium show in the United Kingdom since Summerslam 1992. While there was an initial belief that the event would be an instant sellout, it ended up not...
WWE
PWMania

Vince McMahon Would Allegedly “Punish” and “Insult” Bray Wyatt At Times

During his podcast, Matt Hardy discussed his former tag team partner Bray Wyatt’s run in WWE:. “Windham (Bray Wyatt) has always had a very strange relationship with Vince, very strange, like, I almost felt like Vince looked at him like a son in some ways. When he would do things that he liked, he would love him and he would really give him everything that he could possibly give him. He would bend over backwards to try and accommodate him. But then when he did something he didn’t like, he hated, like he was going to lock him away for good. It was almost like a really weird, a really strange and different duality that Vince shared with Bray. When he liked him or loved him, he was all about him. But when he disliked him, oh my god, it was really bad and he would like punish him and insult him. To me, it was so strange. It was almost like a parent.”
WWE
PWMania

Bryson Montana to Debut on WWE NXT Level Up, Josh Briggs in Action, More

Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up episode will air at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network. The show was taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and full spoilers can be found at this link. Tonight’s NXT Level Up opener will feature the debut...
WWE
PWMania

John Morrison Debuts For AEW On This Week’s Dynamite

Samoa Joe competed in the men’s Owen Hart tournament during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Joe faced a mystery opponent (Joker), who turned out to be John Morrsion, now known as Johnny Elite. Joe won the match with a muscle buster. You can watch some highlights below:
WWE

