The best and brightest from South Dakota’s Class of 2022 have been recognized for their academic achievements during their high school career. Last week (May 9, 2022), Governor Kristi Noem and the Associated School Boards of South Dakota honored students who were identified as the top one percent of their senior class, from the state’s Public, Private and Tribal/BIE schools as part of the 32nd Annual Academic Excellence Recognition event.

MOBRIDGE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO