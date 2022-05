When most people think of microscopes they think of labs, schools, and serious research facilities. But there are plenty of options when it comes to fostering an interest in science at home. If you have a curious kid looking for a fun activity that revolves around exploration and learning, a microscope is a great option for an exciting gift. Before you inspire your little scientist to get up close and personal, however, it’s important to understand which make and model will be right for their interests and maturity level. We’ll walk you through some of the features to look out for and recommend some of the best microscopes for kids on the market.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO