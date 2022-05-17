Man arrested after Vicksburg police find ecstasy pills during traffic stop
VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg police arrested a man after a traffic stop uncovered 91 dosage units of suspected ecstasy.
Police stopped a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban on Clay Street around 1:00 a.m. on May 15 for a traffic violation. Investigators said the driver, Sherman Walton, of Edwards, provided false information to the officer.
According to police, an initial search revealed contraband in the form of narcotics. During a further search, police said they found the multi-colored ecstasy bills and a firearm in the vehicle.
Walton was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
