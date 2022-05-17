ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Man arrested after Vicksburg police find ecstasy pills during traffic stop

By Kaitlin Howell
 3 days ago

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg police arrested a man after a traffic stop uncovered 91 dosage units of suspected ecstasy.

Police stopped a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban on Clay Street around 1:00 a.m. on May 15 for a traffic violation. Investigators said the driver, Sherman Walton, of Edwards, provided false information to the officer.

According to police, an initial search revealed contraband in the form of narcotics. During a further search, police said they found the multi-colored ecstasy bills and a firearm in the vehicle.

Walton was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

