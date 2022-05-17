ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton, IA

Timely hitting, strong pitching key for MSU in upcoming NCAA Tournament

KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA boy from Tipton, Iowa Sid Hesse used his garage sale money 110...

www.keyc.com

CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
KEYC

Augustana is now a member of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As we talked about last night, the Augustana Hockey program will start in 2023 with the luxury of being in a conference. It became official today that the Vikings new prgram will be part of the CCHA along with Mankato, Bemidji State and St. Thomas. The Mavericks lost in the Frozen Four championship game this year. We had SF native Walker Duehr on Calling All Sports today. He played for the Mavericks and signed with the Calgary Flames... He’s excited for Augie and so is the new coach Garrett Raboin. ”To have a home, know where you’re going to play, know the path forward and to be in the CCHA that’s so exciting. We’re going to have the regional rivalries. We’re a part of a league that has so many great universities already in it and it’s operating at a high level,” says the new head coach.
MANKATO, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pro Football Focus puts Hawkeyes LB Jack Campbell atop mountain of Power 5 run stoppers

Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell once again finds himself among the top of another impressive statistical category, adding to his already growing hype. The returning leader of the Hawkeyes’ defense now stands atop the Power Five as the co-leader of run stops from the 2021 season. Jack Campbell's 45 run stops last season was tied for the most by a P5 LB 💪 pic.twitter.com/wQcyfdLP9Q — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 16, 2022 With his output and production, it is not a shock that Pro Football Focus has come to love the performance Jack Campbell has shown Iowa fans every week he has donned the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KEYC

Scarlets fall to Winona

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West softball team played host to Winona Tuesday afternoon. Scarlets take on Mankato East Wednesday.
MANKATO, MN

