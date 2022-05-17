ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans City, VT

St. Albans changes course, won’t euthanize Moose the dog

By Shaun Robinson
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IyILt_0fhY6Hmf00
Moose, the dog police say killed nearly 30 animals in St. Albans City, won't be euthanized. Courtesy St. Albans Police Department

St. Albans City no longer plans to euthanize Moose, the dog that killed 30 small animals this year and whose case had drawn widespread attention.

Instead, the City Council voted Tuesday to relocate Moose outside of St. Albans, Ward 4 Alderperson Mike McCarthy said. The 4-year-old dog is now living in Highgate with a woman who helps rescue dogs, McCarthy said. She has 30 days to find Moose a new home, which likely will be either out of state or at a rescue organization in southern Vermont.

Courtney O'Brien, the rescue worker, wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday that she evaluated Moose after the council’s May 9 decision to euthanize him. She said she determined the dog could live safely around other people with the appropriate training and care.

“He has a prey drive which is common for almost ALL dog Breeds,” O’Brien said in a post including videos that showed Moose interacting with her and other dogs. “He has been determined to be a perfectly good dog with people of all ages.”

McCarthy added that St. Albans plans to notify Highgate officials that Moose was relocated there. The two communities share policing services.

According to a police report and residents’ testimony at the meeting last week, Moose on April 6 killed a prize rabbit and injured two others at a house on Walnut Street. Then, about a month later, the dog killed 26 chickens and three ducks on a nearby property.

Police said Moose has run unleashed multiple times on city roads in the past year. The dog was not licensed with the city, police said, and its owner could not produce the paperwork to prove that Moose had been vaccinated against rabies.

Moose also caused a puncture wound to the rabbit owner’s hand, according to testimony at last week’s meeting.

McCarthy said councilors are grateful O’Brien contacted the city about her willingness to take Moose in, and they’re confident she has the resources to care for him.

O’Brien did not respond to a message requesting comment late Tuesday. She wrote a letter to councilors on Monday urging them to overturn their decision to euthanize Moose.

McCarthy said that before hearing from O’Brien, council members felt they had no option other than to put Moose down. Councilors expressed concern last week that if the dog remained in the city, it could put other pets, and potentially people, in danger.

“It was clear that the owner of the dog just didn't care, or was unable to care,” McCarthy said Tuesday. “And there just wasn't any other real recourse that we had.”

McCarthy and other councilors received messages supporting and condemning their vote to euthanize Moose, he said. He also saw “very fervent” conversation about the decision on social media.

“The kind of messages I was getting about this were so extreme — on both sides of the issue,” McCarthy said. “We just want to make sure that people in our community are safe. That their animals are safe.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: St. Albans changes course, won’t euthanize Moose the dog .

Comments / 2

Related
WCAX

St. Albans man holds knife at employee’s neck, shoplifts

Social media is an important platform for farmers to get their story to the world. Social media campaign for farmers kicks off Wednesday. Social media is an important platform for farmers to get their story to the world. Now, a group of farmers is trying encourage their colleagues to use it to educate people about farm life.
SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT
mynbc5.com

80-year-old Vermonter ready for Vermont City Marathon

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Newton Baker is an 80-year-old retired Montpelier teacher. But his age won’t keep him from running the Vermont City Marathon on May 29 for the 32nd time. He’s only missed one in its history and he had a good reason. He busy was running across the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Albans City, VT
State
Vermont State
Saint Albans City, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
WCAX

How many vacant homes are in Vermont?

‘Vicious’ dog up for adoption after avoiding euthanization. Stuck in Vermont: Juniper Creative Arts paints community murals with NEK students. Juniper Creative Arts was formed in 2020 by the Brandon-based Black and Dominican family collective of Will Kasso Condry, Jennifer Herrera Condry, and their daughter, Alexa. City council to...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Avian influenza spreading among Vermont's wild birds

The Champlain Valley Expo is welcoming guests from hundreds of millions of years ago this weekend. For the first time, the nationally touring Dino & Dragon Stroll will make its way to Essex Junction. Visitors to Burlington parks this summer will see something new -- park rangers. More Vermont moms...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Vermont man involved in softball field killing headed to prison on probation violations

Timothy Arbuckle, who was initially charged with second-degree murder as an accessory in the death of Vincent Tamburello Jr. on a softball field in Chester in 2008, eventually pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault and was given a five- to 12-year sentence, all suspended but for three years, in 2020. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont man involved in softball field killing headed to prison on probation violations.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Mccarthy#Animals#The City Council#Highgate
WCAX

New Hampshire woman killed in rollover crash

There is a new treatment option for people who suffer from long-term depression available at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. A bipartisan deal in Congress would expand benefits and resources for veterans who were around burn pits during their service. Vermont says goodbye to COVID dashboard. Updated: 4 hours ago. Many Vermonters...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont couple shares bizarre story of bobcat attack

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Imagine sitting in your living room on a Friday morning and having a bobcat unexpectedly burst into your home. That is exactly what happened at a Vermont home. “It all happened within five seconds, even less,” Joyce Willett said. Willett was on her couch in...
WINDSOR, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KISS 104.1

Is It Illegal To Collect Rainwater in New York?

My family lives in a rural area on the New York/Pennsylvania border and our power has a habit of going out whenever the wind blows just so. The last time our power went out, it was down for almost a week and I've never been more thankful for snow to melt to use for toilet water and to boil for use in washing.
POLITICS
WNYT

50 handmade blankets donated to kids at Vermont hospital

A donation will help children be a little more comfortable while in the emergency room at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Danielle Ploof, who teaches middle school in Williamstown, Massachusetts, dropped off 50 handmade blankets to the hospital in Bennington. They are soft and have child-friendly prints on them - perfect...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
WCAX

Inmate dies following medical event at Vermont prison

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont inmate has died while in the custody of the Department of Corrections. It’s the fifth death of an incarcerated individual in Vermont this year. Police say David Goldstein, 56, of Barre City, died at the Springfield Hospital Monday night. Troopers say they were...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best cakes in New Hampshire

If you need a cake for a special occasion, where do you go to find the best in New Hampshire? Our viewers gave us their choices. In the mood for some cake? Check out all the places picked by our viewers on our Facebook page. 5. Frederick's Pastries in Amherst...
DERRY, NH
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy