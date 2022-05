Out of an abundance of caution, health districts in northern Virginia are informing people who were at various locations listed below during the specified time frames, that they may have been exposed to someone diagnosed with measles. The individual, a child, was unvaccinated and contracted measles during international travel. The child is currently in stable condition and improving. Northern Virginia area health officials are coordinating efforts to reach people who may have been exposed. Listed below are the dates, times, and locations of the potential exposure sites associated with measles. Outside of these specific locations and times, it is currently believed that the risk to the community is low.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO