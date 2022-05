Hamden police Thursday arrested an 18-year-old New Haven man on murder and conspiracy charges. The murder in question took place in the parking lot of the Minute Mart at 280 Circular Ave. in Hamden on May 30, 2021. The victim, Semaj Reddick-Streater. Reddick, was an 18 year-old senior at ACES Whitney North High School and a new father at the time of his death. The killer shot at Reddick and then drove off.

