While it sure doesn't guarantee success, it's pretty fascinating to see where in Montana there might be freshly-stocked fish waiting for you. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks posts an updated guide to where they have stocked fish from hatcheries. You can also see the dates they were planted, the number of fish they planted, the various sizes and the species. This is a great tool for anybody looking for a certain species of fish in a certain area or if you were just interested in learning about the state’s stocking history.

