There were a number of guest stars on the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show over the years. Ron Howard’s dad shows up. Rance Howard would go on the set with his son Ron, who played Opie, and his other son Clint, who played Little Leon. Years after the show ended its CBS run and became a rerun staple, most of the cast would return for the TV movie Return to Mayberry.

