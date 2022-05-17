Jam And Water Is A Thing?

Lemonade is a simple and classic summer drink that requires just four ingredients to make from scratch: sugar, water, lemon juice, and ice (via Allrecipes). However, while this simple summertime staple is a crowd-pleaser on its own, that hasn't stopped people from coming up with innovative new twists on the popular beverage. From adding fruity flavors like strawberry, kiwi, or mango to including more unique ingredients like sparkling water or pop rocks, creative drink connoisseurs are always looking for ways to add an extra punch of flavor to lemonade (via Rainbow Delicious). And the creative minds behind the menu at the popular fried chicken chain Chick-fil-A are no exception.
