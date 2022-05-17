ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns claim two DBs off waivers

By Jeff Risdon
 4 days ago
The never-ending Cleveland Browns roster churn continued on Tuesday. The Browns claimed two defensive backs off waivers from other teams.

Per the NFL’s transaction wire, the Browns claimed safety Luther Kirk from the Atlanta Falcons and cornerback Reggie Robinson II from the Houston Texans. Cleveland had created room on the 90-man roster earlier this week by waiving DB Julius Faulk and terminated the contract of RB Tre Harbison with injury status.

Kirk is in his third NFL season, though he’s spent almost all that time on practice squads. He saw action for five special teams reps for the Falcons in 2021. The 6-2 Illinois State product also spent time with the Vikings and Cowboys.

Robinson was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys after a productive career at Tulsa. He played sparingly for the Cowboys as a rookie and missed the 2021 season on injured reserve with a toe injury suffered in a preseason game. The Cowboys waived him last week and the Texans claimed Robinson, only to have Houston waive him on Monday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

