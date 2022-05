While we are continuing to advocate for a fair contact now, we are also continuing the Our City, Our Schools campaign to fight against any prospect of state intervention. They are two sides to the same coin of what we need – proposals in our contract to improve our schools – and what we don’t need: unproven state intervention. Just yesterday, the Globe headline confirmed what we have been saying: “School takeovers by the state haven’t worked.“

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO