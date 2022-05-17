ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta, CA

Foothill hitter, U-Prep jumper share Shasta Family YMCA Athlete of the Week honors (May 9 - May 14)

By Ethan Hanson, Redding Record Searchlight
 4 days ago

Patrick Kremer (U-Prep)

School: U-Prep

Year: Senior

Sport: Track

Comment: Kremer qualified for the CIF Northern Section Championships by winning the long jump and high jump at the section's Division II meet at Corning High School last Friday. His performance in both events were the highest marks for any track athlete in the section.

Kremer crossed the high jump bar at 6 feet, 2 inches, which beat out Division I champion senior Connor Warren of Pleasant Valley by 2 inches. Kremer's long jump distance of 21 feet, 9.25 inches outmatched Division I long jump champion senior Noah Thomas of Pleasant Valley by 9 inches.

The CIF Northern Section Track and Field Championships are this Friday at West Valley. Field events start at 3 p.m. Running events start at 6 p.m.

Morgan Kingsbury (Foothill)

School: Foothill

Year: Sophomore

Sport: Softball

Comment: Kingsbury entered the 2022 season as one of the area's top young pitchers. Lately it's been her bat that's created a positive jolt in Foothill's offense.

Last week she went 8-for-10 with a combined nine RBIs, a home run, triple and double in wins over Chico twice and Shasta. She blasted her first home run of her varsity career in a 7-3 victory over Chico last Tuesday and drove in five runs to win 23-1 over Shasta.

Kingsbury leads a talented Foothill offense in batting average (.571), hits (28) and is tied with senior Macey Bunn with 26 RBIs.

Foothill (12-4) holds the No. 2 seed in the CIF Northern Section Division III playoffs and will host No. 3 seed Corning (11-9) at 4 p.m. this Tuesday. The winner will play either No. 1 seed Pleasant Valley or No. 4 seed Chico for the championship at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Ethan Hanson started working for the Redding Record Searchlight after four years with the Los Angeles Daily News as a freelancer. His coverage includes working the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in South Bend, Indiana, and writing about the St. Louis Rams' move to Los Angeles with the Ventura County Star. He began his career as a play-by-play broadcaster for LA Pierce College from 2011-2017. Follow him on Twitter at @EthanAHanson_RS .

