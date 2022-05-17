1714 South 23rd Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Enjoy country living in this spacious property nestled within a charming rural community just outside of Sheboygan Falls. The Spanish Colonial-styled home is stately situated within a beautiful yard and boasts of picturesque views of wildlife and the Onion River from the back deck and patio. The home has five nicely sized bedrooms, three ample baths, two natural fireplaces and an attached garage. There is even a step-down room that could be used for food storage or a wine cellar! The detached two-car garage provides additional storage opportunities for cars or other recreational pursuits. This must-see property will go fast, come take a look before it’s gone!

9 HOURS AGO