ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

1714 South 23rd Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

pleasantviewrealty.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious and Well Cared for South Side Brick Ranch Home with over 1400 sq. ft. Features include 2 Full Baths, 2 Bedrooms, large Living Room, and an Extra-large Kitchen/Dining area , Mature Back Yard, and...

www.pleasantviewrealty.com

Comments / 0

Related
pleasantviewrealty.com

131 Hawthorne Court Chilton WI

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick ranch style home located in Chilton. This home has 2392′ on the main level plus 789′ finished lower level rec space with a bar and pool table included. Main level space includes formal living room PLUS a family room with natural fireplace PLUS a sun room. Lots of space and lots of storage. Lot is 1/3 acre and includes backyard patio for summer entertaining. 2 car attached garage.
CHILTON, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

N4278 Vantreeck Trail Sheboygan Falls WI

Enjoy country living in this spacious property nestled within a charming rural community just outside of Sheboygan Falls. The Spanish Colonial-styled home is stately situated within a beautiful yard and boasts of picturesque views of wildlife and the Onion River from the back deck and patio. The home has five nicely sized bedrooms, three ample baths, two natural fireplaces and an attached garage. There is even a step-down room that could be used for food storage or a wine cellar! The detached two-car garage provides additional storage opportunities for cars or other recreational pursuits. This must-see property will go fast, come take a look before it’s gone!
pleasantviewrealty.com

70 Evergreen Drive Plymouth WI

Amazing Plymouth Location! Located on Evergreen Drive in Plymouth, this home rests on an amazing lot – 0.83 acres with stunning views. 70 Evergreen Drive features 3 generous-sized bedrooms, the primary having a ¾ bath. A separate full bath with a shower over the tub. The main level has a front living room, a HUGE kitchen, and a dinette with an island and appliances included. Views from this part of the house are absolutely incredible! There’s an additional finished lower-level family room and office area. The large 3-car garage will hold all your toys and behind the garage is a huge 3-season room, mudroom, or possibly a game room. A well-thought-out floor plan on a beautiful lot with an ideal location.
PLYMOUTH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Sheboygan, WI
Business
Sheboygan, WI
Real Estate
City
Sheboygan, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

W5029 County Road F, Waldo, WI, USA

Move In Ready Country home! If you are looking for a well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home with acreage, this is it! 5+ acres of land situated in the Town of Lyndon this home features a large living room with a natural wood burning fireplace, a spacious kitchen, and a separate dining area just off the kitchen. The main level also features 2 spacious bedrooms and a large master bedroom and master bathroom. The lower level has a 4th bedroom, 3rd full bathroom, an office area and a finished basement that is a great space for entertaining. The 5.5 acres of land has a detached 2 car 28 by 25 ft garage, 2 ponds on the property, a large garden area and a firepit.
WALDO, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Small Business Announces Closure

A small business in Manitowoc has announced that they are closing its doors soon. Workingman’s Friend went to Facebook to say that they would be permanently closed in the next couple of weeks. They cited the combination of the stress brought on by the pandemic, followed by the road...
MANITOWOC, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

4464 Idlewild Lane Sheboygan WI

This fantastic 2-story, 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath in a very private setting on approximately ¾ acre in the City of Sheboygan. The spacious kitchen includes an abundance of cupboard space, a kitchen island, and a pantry. You’ll find an open concept in the living room with views of the natural fireplace. On the lower level, you’ll find a finished basement with a gas fireplace, your choice to use it as a rec or a family room. Included are a home office and a full bathroom. Move-in condition is an understatement. 3+ car attached garage. The backyard is ready for those summer gatherings with friends and family. Open front porch for bonus entertaining space. Skylight above the upstairs steps. Schedule a showing to see this well-maintained property for yourself.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Foundry 45 opens in Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — Foundry 45 had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 14 to celebrate the opening of the wedding and event venue and bar. Foundry 45 is located at 9480 US-45 in Kewaskum where the Amerahn Bar & Hall was. The owners of Foundry 45, 7 Bridges Road LLC, bought the Amerahn in 2021 and renovated the property into this new event location and bar.
KEWASKUM, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#23rd Street#Property Taxes#Housing List#Bedrooms#Washer#Dryer#Work Bench#Ty Pleasantviewrealty Com#Stove#Dishwasher#Basement Shelving#Basement Workbench
wearegreenbay.com

Huge industrial building coming to Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) — A massive new industrial building is headed to the Village of Wrightstown. “This is a huge deal for Wrightstown,” said Village Administrator Travis Coenen. “It truly shows how innovative as a small community we are.”. What is currently a giant plot of land...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield to close permanently

BROOKFIELD — A mainstay in Brookfield is set to close its doors on Friday. Marty’s Pizza, 16630 W. Bluemound Road, will close permanently due to staff shortages. “We are closing due to a lack of staff. We have been struggling for over a year. We tried to find enough staff to keep the restaurant running. For the past 11 months we have made just pizzas. We haven’t even been able to make something as simple as garlic bread,” said David Cleppe, manager at Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield.
BROOKFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fireman’s Park vandalized for third time in 2022, changes coming

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Changes are coming to the bathrooms at a park in Fond du Lac County after the women’s bathrooms were vandalized. According to the Campbellsport Fire Department, the women’s bathrooms were vandalized at Fireman’s Park. This is reportedly the third time in 2022 that the park has been vandalized.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Roadway Closed This Morning

A small stretch of roadway will be closed this morning in Sheboygan. Crews from the Forestry Division will be on North 25th Street between Seamann and Superior Avenues to remove a dying tree starting at 9:00 this morning. They will be on hand until around noon, and motorists are being...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
AOL Corp

These new cozy cabins are the perfect midwestern summer escape — with lake views, fire pits, and walking trail access

Wisconsin is a veritable Midwestern paradise, with lakes, old-growth forests, dynamic metros, and so much more. One exemplary destination in the Badger State is Kohler, a longtime luxe resort locale and one of the cutest small towns in the region. Beyond its world-famous golf courses (hello, Ryder Cup), Kohler is home to an upscale spa, iconic design center, and historic hotel — all just two and a half hours north of Chicago.
KOHLER, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Dog found floating in Twin Lake

TOWN OF SPRINGWATER, Wis. (WBAY) - A small dog was found floating in Twin Lake Monday, according to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received an email about the dog around 10:30 a.m. DNR wardens reached out to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the scene once DNR wardens found the dog.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Covered Bridge Pedestrian Bridge is closed

TOWN OF CEDARBURG — The Covered Bridge Pedestrian Bridge has been immediately closed to all traffic following the discovery of a large crack on one of the bridge’s trusses. Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bridge Inspectors have determined that no one should use the bridge at this time. The...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Chemical Leak At Popular Sheboygan Resort

The Sheboygan Fire Department and Hazmat team responded to the Blue Harbor Resort for a reported chemical release just before 12:30 yesterday afternoon. Fire officials say that that two disconnected hoses in the pool filtration room caused chemicals to mix together on the ground, resulting in what was described as noxious odor and fumes.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy