Queen Creek Chamber uses videos to promote small businesses

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce is trying out a new way to connect shoppers with smaller, locally owned stores.

Chamber staff is now going to businesses in order to shoot video of the stores and allow residents to meet who they are doing business with.

“We actually started it during the pandemic, but because of our staff size we were only able to get to a few of them each year,” said Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.

He adds that just hiring a part time staffer has freed up resources to make more videos.

“It’s making a world of difference in allowing us to get to some of our video production. We were thinking everybody likes to know who they're doing business with,” Clark said. “Once you hear [the business owners] and see them talking about it, it's infectious and their enthusiasm generates more connection to the community, as well.”

The videos are part of the chamber’s Shop Local campaign. The videos are only two minutes long. The videos can be found under the chamber’s Explore Queen Creek website, which features a number of other services the chamber offers to help people learn about businesses, local events and more.

“Explore Queen Creek is our brands public face for helping people find their way around town, find those businesses and services, how to plug in, how to find out about the history of the town,” Clark said. “We have our magazine, Explore Queen Creek, both in print and digital, and it allows us to highlight more than just our members. It highlights all aspects of the town and San Tan Valley and some of the surrounding areas -- and of course our members are featured prominently.”

As for the video profiles, the service from the Chamber is free.

“Some [businesses] initially might think that we're trying to you know charge them a video fee or some other type of thing. But really, it's just about improving business in the community, and so once they understand that -- who wouldn't like the free exposure right?” Clark asked. “It goes out on social media, and it goes on our YouTube channel and on our websites and emails, so it gets around quite a bit.

“We really wanted people to know about our smallest local businesses, even if they're a small franchisee. They don't always get the national advertising. We really wanted to highlight these businesses because they needed the biggest help during [the pandemic].”

Clark also has found that the videos can be useful to the thousands of new residents that move to Queen Creek each year.

“We've had so many new people move here, but during the pandemic there weren't as many community events or as many opportunities to get out and talk to neighbors,” Clark said. “They miss out a little bit on that cultural history of things to do and how things came to be in town.”

He was surprised when residents said they didn’t know the town had a holiday parade that hits its 40 th anniversary this year.

“They would ask where is Town Center,” Clark said. “Just having those couple of years where people weren't getting out but moving here in big numbers sort of disrupts that flow of information.”

Clark expects there will be 15 to 20 videos posted each year. He is concerned about using too many businesses, leaving them with fewer videos for other years. As the business owners become more aware of the videos, Clark expects them to start asking the chamber for their own spotlight.

“We’re not quite to that point. We have had some people reach out to us, but I wouldn't say it's a common occurrence yet,” he said. “I’m living here and working here and finding those places myself and then saying, ‘Hey, this would make for a great Shop Local video.’ It’s really happenstance at the moment. We have our list of businesses that we've been to that we think would make for a good topic and we're hoping that after we get some momentum and get a few more [videos] out there on a more frequent basis that people will start asking about it.”

Another video product the chamber is offering is called Fast Talk. The videos are longer at up to 15 minutes, but they cover issues that affect Queen Creek residents.

“It's a high-level look at issues around the community. We'll have some coming out with SRP to talk about the water and the reservoirs that feed our part of the valley,” Clark said.

He expects the first of those Fast Talk videos to debut in the coming months.