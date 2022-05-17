ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Canyon, AZ

Zao Theatre in Gold Canyon presents 'It's Just Music' in June

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=353eMz_0fhXbBmM00

A Zao Theatre alumni concert fundraiser — one day with two shows — is 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 11 at 6338 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon.

Tickets are $32 for adults and $18 for children ages 5-12. No children under 5 will be admitted, including babes in arms, according to zaotheatre.com . For information, call 480-924-5122 or email shows@zaotheatre.com .

“How do you raise funds for a theatre? You put on a fundraising concert revisiting some of Zao’s most beloved musical productions from days gone by. Two shows. One day only,” according to a release. “It is with your support that we will reach the top of this mountain and continue to bring live theater to the East Valley,” it states.

The show is a fundraiser to benefit the “Brick by Brick Capital Campaign” to purchase a permanent home for Centerstage Church and Zao Theatre.

“A donation may be added to your purchase prior to checkout. Thank you for your support,” it states at zaotheatre.com.

In November 2021 Zao Theatre was informed that its lease had been terminated, the release states.

“Our theatre family was devastated at the loss, the place we had spent six years making memories was being taken from us and we had to find something new,” it states. “Fast forward a couple of months, God provided a fantastic opportunity a few miles down the road in Gold Canyon. We were given a new beautiful space that we now have the opportunity to purchase — so that we can ‘promise we’ll never go away again.’ To that end, Centerstage Church and Zao Theatre instated a ‘Brick by Brick Capital Fund’ drive.”

Comments / 0

Related
idesignarch.com

Rustic Mediterranean Style Dream Villa in Paradise Valley

Old World authenticity and modern finishes are blended together in this elegant Italian style villa in Paradise Valley, Arizona. The resort-like estate is a sanctuary with a mountain backdrop designed for indoor-outdoor living. This custom home by Oz Architects and built by Desert Star Construction, is inspired by rustic Mediterranean...
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
musictimes.com

Angry Phoenix Dad BURNS Daughter's Olivia Rodrigo Concert Ticket, Here's Why

A furious dad from Phoenix, Arizona stirred headlines recently as he did something that shocked Livvies online. Doug Wood is making rounds on social media today as he burns his daughter's Olivia Rodrigo 'Sour Tour' Tickets because of his opposing views. Angry Phoenix Dad BURNS Daughter's Olivia Rodrigo Concert Ticket,...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Gold Canyon, AZ
12news.com

'Just larger than life': Community remembers Arizona country star Duane Moore

MESA, Ariz — "Larger than life." That's how the Arizona community is remembering legendary country-rock singer Duane Moore. Moore created the Mogollon Band in Heber-Overgaard back in 1979 and it's been an Arizona favorite ever since. Moore, 58, died unexpectedly while mowing the lawn on April 28. His girlfriend...
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Fund#Performing#Musical Theater#Centerstage Church
oucampus.org

8651 E. Royal Palm Rd

2bd/Sleep 6 Scottsdale/McCormick Ranch Furnished - Property Id: 836560. Brand new furnished remodel. Highly sought after community with lots of things to do. Right in the heart of Scottsdale. Tennis courts, pickle ball courts, pool table, two swimming pools/hot tubs, hot sauna and workout room. This will go fast!. 1...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Eater

9 Dog-Friendly Restaurant Patios to Visit in Phoenix

Love going out to eat, but hate leaving your furry friend at home? With this lineup of dog loving restaurants and bars serves up some of the top cuisine that the Phoenix metro area has to offer, so you won’t have to choose between quality time with your pets and a great meal. From breweries with pup-friendly events to breakfast restaurants ready to serve your dog a biscuit, these are Phoenix’s most dog-friendly restaurant patios.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Phoenix

(Stacker) -- There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
PHOENIX, AZ
Gretchen Pahia

Barking news: Special pet vaccination event being held in Pinal County

(Maricopa, AZ ) The Pinal County Animal Care and Control (PCACC) is holding a special event for pet owners this weekend. The Maricopa Wells Veterinary Hospital in Pinal County is offering a special vaccination clinic for dogs and cats, as a great way to keep community animals healthy. The clinic is open to any area resident, their pets do not have to be a patient of the clinic.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
733
Followers
956
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy