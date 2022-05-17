ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Poll: Equine Allergies

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTell us more about your answer in...

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
Yellowstone Bison Launches Charging Pit Bull Into The Air: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”

That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. Richard, on the other hand? Richard done messed up… A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to marvel at the majestic creatures, when apparently “Richard” screwed up bad, lost track of the dog, and then this happened. Mac goes […] The post Yellowstone Bison Launches Charging Pit Bull Into The Air: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
