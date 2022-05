The Mission Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will have five athletes at the class B/C state tennis tournament May 19-21 at Bozeman.

Kayden Carter and Tre Heath-LaFrambois took fourth in boys doubles at divisionals last weekend at Bigfork and are going to state.

Also qualifying for state were Lanie Keast, who took fifth in girls singles, and the doubles combo of Madyson Currie and Ahni Umphrey, who finished first in girls doubles.