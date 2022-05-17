Westchester County introduces new paint recycling program

North Rockland native, Nicole Faleri, is working to make her fellow Rocklanders more aware of the hazards of Kidney disease. Herself a Kidney patient, Faleri first got diagnosed with the condition on Easter Sunday, three years ago in 2019. Coincidently, before she experienced symptoms on that day, her sister, Lauren, also complained of not feeling well, suffering from an abrupt bout of dizziness. As Faleri noticed her sister’s condition, it occurred to her to take her own blood pressure as she quickly began to mirror the same complaints. Faleri became concerned as she noticed that the more she took her blood pressure, the higher it rose.

