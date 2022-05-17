ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester County introduces new paint recycling program

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou spruce up your living space with a fresh coat of paint...

www.cbsnews.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Hudson Valley congressman enters New York City primary, faces de Blasio

A New York City congressional race that already includes former Mayor Bill de Blasio is getting more crowded with Hudson Valley Rep. Mondaire Jones announcing Saturday that he’s also running for the seat. Shortly after the final congressional district maps were released to the public early Saturday morning, Jones...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Head to These Westchester County Waterside Bars for Epic Views

Is there anything better than savoring a warm-weather cocktail in Westchester County while taking in magnificent waterfront views?. It doesn’t get much more summery than a glass of rosé on the riverfront terrace at this Dobbs Ferry institution, especially when that glass turns into a bottle at sunset.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

CDC calls for masks in 54 New York counties with high Covid levels: See list

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now calling for masks in 54 of New York’s 62 counties due to high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. More than 75% of the U.S. is still in the green but 297 counties nationwide are at a high risk, more than double from last week; masks are urged in areas with high Covid levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
noambramson.org

City Opens New DPW Facilities

This week New Rochelle inaugurated its new public works operations center at 25 Industrial Lane near Home Depot, as well as additional facilities for yard waste and refuse on Beechwood Avenue and for fueling on Birch Street. The Beechwood site needs a few more months of work before it’s fully up and running, and will eventually also support a new food scrap recycling program.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
rocklandtimes.com

North Rockland native raises awareness of kidney disease in Rockland County

North Rockland native, Nicole Faleri, is working to make her fellow Rocklanders more aware of the hazards of Kidney disease. Herself a Kidney patient, Faleri first got diagnosed with the condition on Easter Sunday, three years ago in 2019. Coincidently, before she experienced symptoms on that day, her sister, Lauren, also complained of not feeling well, suffering from an abrupt bout of dizziness. As Faleri noticed her sister’s condition, it occurred to her to take her own blood pressure as she quickly began to mirror the same complaints. Faleri became concerned as she noticed that the more she took her blood pressure, the higher it rose.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Rockland County apartments deemed unsafe in enforcement crackdown

Spring Valley landlords are feeling the heat after Rockland County took over enforcement from the village on orders from the state. In the latest example, more than two dozen violations were issued at a two-story apartment building in the Rockland County village. Inspectors issued 27 violations to the owner of...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Closure Planned For Busy Roadway In Area

The New York State Department of Transportation has advised motorists about a planned road closure on a stretch of State Route 94.The road will be closed in Orange County between Bernadette Way and Pine Crest Road in the Village of Washingtonville beginning Monday, May 23, officials announced on M…
WASHINGTONVILLE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

‘Get Ready’, What are we Getting Ready for on Route 55 in LaGrange?

What could possibly be coming to the Apple Valley Plaza?. If you've driven on Route 55 near the busy Titusville Road intersection recently you might have noticed that there has been some construction going on. The construction has been ongoing in the Apply Valley Plaza at 704 Freedom Plains Rd, to the building that was once the home to a Tompkins Mahopac Bank.
DANBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Massive Newburgh-Beacon Bridge re-decking nears completion

BEACON – The traffic pattern on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge will be returning to normal in a matter of months. The re-decking of the north span, which carries traffic westbound, carries a price tag of $101 million. New York Bridge Authority Chief Engineer Jeffrey Wright said the span should be...
BEACON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Counties In New York With Highest COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 positivity cases continue to rise across New York State. Over the past seven days, there have been over 40,000 positive cases across the state. According to the CDC, in New York State the positive percentage is anywhere from 10 til 14%. 129 deaths have been reported across the State due to COVID-19 according to the CDC's latest 7-day report.
PUBLIC HEALTH

