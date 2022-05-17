Selena Gomez Is Back In the Kitchen With Her New Our Place Cookware Collaboration

Click here to read the full article.

Selena Gomez is gracing our tables with her brand-new collaboration with Our Place . The actress and Grammy Award-nominee has displayed her culinary chops before on her hit HBO Max series, Selena + Chef , but she’s whipping up her own spin on the cult-favorite kitchenware brand’s Everyday Essentials line.

The new Selena Gomez x Our Place collection features the viral Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Knife Trio, as well as drinking glasses and Main and Side plates. Every item in the collection is available in two vibrant colorways — Rosa (a berry-toned pink) and Azul (a deep, cool blue). These are not only some of Gomez’s favorite colors, but the Rosa hue was directly inspired by the star’s Rare Beaty line of cosmetics, especially the “True Berry” lipstick shades.

“My main goal when I’m cooking is to have fun. This collection is designed for home cooks like me who just need easy-to-use, multifunctional products,” said Gomez in a press release. Available on Our Place’s website now, the collection retails for $40-$125, with the “Dinner at Selena’s” Bundle at $215 including the bestselling 8-in-1 Always Pan, plus all the plates and glasses you need to throw together the most memorable of dinner parties. They’re not just made for versatility in the kitchen , but the plates are actually hand-painted porcelain, and the drinking glasses are also handmade from recycled glass and natural sand.

While the collection also features a Knife Trio for $145, the Only Murders in the Building star has previously shared her favorite rainbow-colored knife set from Marco Almond that she uses on the kitchen set of Selena + Chef . You can find this set on Amazon , if you can’t wait for the Only Place cookware to start shipping in early July.

For Mental Health Awareness Month, Our Place will also donate 10% of net proceeds from the collection to Rare Beauty’s nonprofit Rare Impact Fund , which helps expand mental health services for young people.

You can check out the entire Selena Gomez x Our Place collection here , but some of these items are sure to sell out fast, so make sure to snatch up these colorful cookware pieces while you can. You can also catch up on episodes and stream the third season of Selena + Chef on HBO MAX right now.