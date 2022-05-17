ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Selena Gomez Is Back In the Kitchen With Her New Our Place Cookware Collaboration

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Selena Gomez is gracing our tables with her brand-new collaboration with Our Place . The actress and Grammy Award-nominee has displayed her culinary chops before on her hit HBO Max series, Selena + Chef , but she’s whipping up her own spin on the cult-favorite kitchenware brand’s Everyday Essentials line.

The new Selena Gomez x Our Place collection features the viral Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Knife Trio, as well as drinking glasses and Main and Side plates. Every item in the collection is available in two vibrant colorways — Rosa (a berry-toned pink) and Azul (a deep, cool blue). These are not only some of Gomez’s favorite colors, but the Rosa hue was directly inspired by the star’s Rare Beaty line of cosmetics, especially the “True Berry” lipstick shades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HoxBD_0fhXQYeW00

Our Place


Buy:
Selena Gomez x Our Place Collection
at
$40-$215

“My main goal when I’m cooking is to have fun. This collection is designed for home cooks like me who just need easy-to-use, multifunctional products,” said Gomez in a press release. Available on Our Place’s website now, the collection retails for $40-$125, with the “Dinner at Selena’s” Bundle at $215 including the bestselling 8-in-1 Always Pan, plus all the plates and glasses you need to throw together the most memorable of dinner parties. They’re not just made for versatility in the kitchen , but the plates are actually hand-painted porcelain, and the drinking glasses are also handmade from recycled glass and natural sand.

While the collection also features a Knife Trio for $145, the Only Murders in the Building star has previously shared her favorite rainbow-colored knife set from Marco Almond that she uses on the kitchen set of Selena + Chef . You can find this set on Amazon , if you can’t wait for the Only Place cookware to start shipping in early July.

For Mental Health Awareness Month, Our Place will also donate 10% of net proceeds from the collection to Rare Beauty’s nonprofit Rare Impact Fund , which helps expand mental health services for young people.

You can check out the entire Selena Gomez x Our Place collection here , but some of these items are sure to sell out fast, so make sure to snatch up these colorful cookware pieces while you can. You can also catch up on episodes and stream the third season of Selena + Chef on HBO MAX right now.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

MAGA Lawmaker Now Under Investigation for Claiming Buffalo Shooting Was False Flag

Click here to read the full article. The Arizona state Senate on Monday launched an ethics investigation into Wendy Rogers after the racist, far-right state lawmaker falsely suggested the mass shooting in Buffalo last Saturday was carried out by a government agent. “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo,” Rogers wrote on Telegram after a white supremacist killed 10 people and wounded three at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood. The Arizona Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, voted 24 to 3 to launch an investigation into the comment. Rogers herself and two of her GOP colleagues, Warren Petersen and Kelly Townsend,...
BUFFALO, NY
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Tries, and Fails, to Distance Himself From Buffalo Shooter’s Manifesto

Click here to read the full article. Tucker Carlson has long promoted the idea of the “great replacement,” a racist conspiracy theory holding that white people are being systematically replaced by immigrants. The theory was present throughout the 180-page manifesto of the teenager who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday, leading to renewed scrutiny of the mega-popular Fox News host. Carlson addressed that scrutiny on Monday night, essentially arguing that anyone espousing white supremacist views should be able to do so without fear of criticism. “Because a mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express...
BUFFALO, NY
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

The TikTok-Viral Zara Pink Dress Is Finally Back in Stock (Just in Time For Wedding Season)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has changed the way we shop and stay on top of trends. Its latest sartorial star? This $60 midi dress from Zara and honestly, what’s not to love? The midi dress features a thigh-grazing slit up the back and shoulder-blade cutouts that add a fun twist to the closet staple. Just one look and it’s clear why this dress alone has garnered more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
In Style

Supermodels Are Embracing the Ridiculous Denim Trend Rihanna and Katie Holmes Wear on Repeat

The Miu Miu mini skirt set the Internet on fire. Even the mention of it will send shivers down a fashion writer's spine. For a solid three-week time period, it felt like maybe there was no other skirt on planet Earth. Nicole Kidman wore it on the cover of Vanity Fair, Hailey Bieber wore it for the brand's campaign, and Yoona Lim wore it on the cover of Elle Korea. But now, celebrities like Katie Holmes, Selena Gomez, and most recently, Bella Hadid, are rebelling against the skirt with a hemline so short it basically defied gravity in favor of the complete opposite: oversized, baggy, wide-leg jeans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Selena Gomez Hosts ‘SNL’ in Cutout Bow Dress and Mirror-Heel Pumps with Post Malone

Click here to read the full article. Selena Gomez brought chic style to the stage while hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend in New York City. The star’s “SNL” debut is the penultimate episode of season 47, which ends next week. While taking the stage to deliver her monologue, the “Wizards of Waverly Place” star wore an elegant Mach & Mach minidress. Styled by Kate Young, the black number featured long sleeves with lightly flared cuffs and a mock-neck silhouette. Adding to its allure were a rounded side and back cutout for a modern touch. Completing the dress’ sleek whimsy were vertical...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Allure

The $12 Nail Polish Behind Selena Gomez's Reflective Black Manicure

Shoutout to Selener for yet another amazing nail polish recommendation. It seems like Selena Gomez is never without a stellar manicure, and even better, a somewhat affordable one. Her recent nail looks — we're talking about her ivy green manicure for the 2022 SAG Awards and her deep-red manicure for the 2022 Critics Choice Awards — have been gorgeous and all cost under $20 to recreate. Now she has yet another simple but gorgeous nail look and… spoiler alert: The nail polish costs just $12.
SKIN CARE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookware#Mental Health Services#Cooking#Our Place#Selena Chef#Everyday Essentials#Azul
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StyleCaster

Kelly Osbourne Is Pregnant With Her 1st Child—She’s ‘Ecstatic’ to Be a ‘Mumma’

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy