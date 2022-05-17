ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘She-Hulk’ Disney+ Series to Premiere in August, Drops Trailer

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
The “ She-Hulk ” series at Disney+ is officially set to premiere in August.

The 10-episode show, which is now officially titled ““She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” will bow on the streamer on Aug. 17. Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed the news at the Disney upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday alongside series star Tatiana Maslany. They also debuted a trailer for the series, which can be seen below.

The series centers on lawyer Jennifer Walters (Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. Unlike Bruce, however, when she hulks out Jennifer is able to retain most of her personality, intelligence, and emotional control. She now works as a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

Along with Maslany, the cast includes Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Jessica Gao is the head writer on the series and serves as executive producer alongside Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro. Coiro directed most of the episodes of the series with Anu Valia directing multiple episodes as well. Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

The show will be the third Marvel Studios series released this year, following “Moon Knight” in March and “Ms. Marvel,” which premieres June 8. In addition, the company will also release a currently untitled Halloween special on Disney+ in October, and “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” from director James Gunn,” this December.

Variety

