I’ve admired it from afar for way too long now. For years, I’ve walked the grounds of the Seattle Center, passing it by. Each time, I told myself that I didn’t have time for a visit. Perhaps you can relate. Maybe you promised yourself that one day, you’d make time to explore Chihuly Garden and Glass. According to TripAdvisor, it is considered the 1st of 499 things to do in Seattle and so, for me, that day was Tuesday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO