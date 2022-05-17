ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Old Dominion adds junior college transfer in men’s basketball

By David Hall, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

Size and shooting percentage are on the way to Old Dominion.

Faizon Fields, a 6-foot-9, 206-pound forward, is joining the Monarchs as a transfer from Chipola College in Florida, coach Jeff Jones announced Tuesday.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Fields averaged 9.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and hit 70% from the floor as a freshman for Chipola (30-6), which advanced to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I national semifinals. He was named to the All-Panhandle team and had a season high of 23 points. He twice hauled in 20 rebounds in a game.

“We are extremely pleased to have Faizon joining the Monarch basketball family,” Jones said in a statement. “His length and athleticism, combined with toughness and work ethic, promises a bright future. Having competed at the highest level of junior college basketball, Faizon is prepared to make an immediate impact next season.”

Fields joins a team that shot 44.8% from the field last season, sixth in Conference USA. The Monarchs went 13-19 overall and 8-10 in C-USA.

“Old Dominion was the right decision for me to better myself for the next level,” Fields said. “I am excited to get to campus and get to work and compete for a championship. ODU is where the lions play, and I’m ready to be the leader of the pack.”

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Basketball
Local
Virginia College Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Norfolk, VA
College Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Norfolk, VA
Basketball
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
Local
Virginia Basketball
City
Memphis, TN
Norfolk, VA
College Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior College#Chipola College#Conference Usa#Faizon Fields#Monarchs#C Usa#Old Dominion#Odu#The Virginian Pilot
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy