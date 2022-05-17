Work crews patch I-64 on-ramp sinkhole caused by HRBT construction, VDOT official says

A sinkhole caused by construction forced the closure of the I-64 East on-ramp at Norfolk’s 4th View Street Tuesday, a transportation official said.

Crews from the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project issued a full closure and detour of the on-ramp at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after a sinkhole opened up at mile marker 273.4, approximately 1,000 feet east of the on-ramp. Motorists were directed to a detour while crews went to work filling the sinkhole and the ramp was reopened at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The sinkhole, a VDOT spokesperson said, was “not naturally occurring.”

“Preliminary reviews of the roadway failure show there was water undermining the pavement in the project area,” Brooke Grow said in an email.

An 8-foot by 12-foot area needed to be patched as a result of the sinkhole. Patching involved removing the damaged pavement, filling it with an aggregate base, and placing two layers of asphalt on top, Grow said.

