How to Perfect a Chicken Katsu Sando at Home

While now synonymous with all sorts of blood pressure-raising snacks like Italian Beef sandwiches, chocolate cake-spiked milkshakes, char-broiled burgers, and even a saucy slab of ribs or two, upbeat Midwestern chain Portillo’s built its rapidly expanding empire on the back of a single product: the classic Chicago Dog. Dick Portillo kickstarted the venture back in 1963, opening a small hot dog stand in near-suburban Villa Park, where he set the standard for the overstuffed regional style (a Chicago Dog is defined as an all-beef frank, piled high with yellow mustard, neon relish, chopped white onion, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers, a dill pickle spear, and celery salt tucked into a freshly steamed poppy seed bun). It’s hefty, yet portable enough to easily crush while huddled in the hallowed stands of Wrigley Field. It’s a flawless dish and, most notably, it should never, ever, under any circumstances call for a drizzle of flavor-annihilating ketchup.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO