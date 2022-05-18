ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pagosa Springs, CO

#PlumtawFire Causing Evacuations For Residents Near Pagosa Springs

 2 days ago

By Danielle Chavira

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A new wildfire in Colorado is prompting evacuations for the Lost Valley of the San Juans in Mineral County. The Plumtaw Fire is burning about 5 miles northwest of the Pagosa Springs Airport.

As of 9 p.m., the U.S. Forest Service says the fire is about 600 acres. It does not appear to be contained. Five large air tankers and helicopters are working on helping extinguish the fire. Firefighters are also on the ground.

(credit: U.S. Forest Service San Juan Mountains)

The fire started at around 1 p.m., officials say, however it is unclear how it started. For evacuation information, contact the Emergency Operations Call Center at 970-422-7084.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — The Plumtaw Fire, burning about seven miles north of Pagosa Springs, was first reported in the afternoon on Tuesday, May 17. As of Thursday, crews reported the fire had grown to 735 acres with no containment. On Wednesday, fire crews said they were able to...
By Danielle Chavira MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Evacuations were ordered for another fire in Colorado on Thursday. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office says those living between Simms Mesa Road, Government Springs Road and Wild Cat Canyon need to evacuate immediately. The evacuation area covers a 5 mile radius. The estimated point of origin is about 15 miles southwest of Montrose. The Simms Fire has burned 370 acres so far. It was reported on Thursday on the Ouray Ranger District of the Uncompahgre National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service says structures in the fire's path are threatened. Two heavy engines and two Type 6 engines are among those working on the fire. The cause is under investigation.  
PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Evacuations remain for residents near Pagosa Springs due to the Plumtaw Fire. As of May 19, the fire has burned 735 acres and is not contained. Fire officials believe the fire started at around 1 p.m. on May 17 about 7 miles north of Pagosa Springs and two miles west of the intersections of Plumtaw and Fourmile Roads. Fire crews secured a fire line near those roads, and add clouds have helped them. However, they expect dry and windy conditions on Thursday ahead of a cold front pushing into parts of Colorado. "Potential still exists for the fire to cross Fourmile Road, but well-rested crews are better prepared to make good, safe, and effective decisions," said Incident Commander Brad Pietruszka. Nearly 200 firefighting personnel are working on this fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
After sparking due to unknown causes on Tuesday, the Plumtaw Fire has steadily grown in Southwest Colorado. Located about seven miles north of Pagosa Springs, the blaze is currently sized at about 735 acres, based on mapping from Wednesday night. While this is growth compared to the 600 acres that was reported the previous night, Wednesday's firefighting efforts were called "successful" by officials, with key areas still protected. While Wednesday...
When the national weather service issues a red flag warning, stage one fire restrictions will automatically apply in La Plata County, without additional action from the La Plata County Sheriff or commissioners. Stage one fire restrictions apply to all unincorporated areas of La Plata County and La Plata County properties. Private property, Bayfield, Ignacio, Durango, or any federal or tribal lands are excluded. During a stage one fire restriction, no open burning is allowed. That includes bonfires, burn barrels, campfires, coal or wood burning stoves, or charcoal-fueled grills. Smoking except in areas with a three-foot wide area clear of flammable vegetation is prohibited. Smoking inside is allowed. Fireworks and other types of explosives are prohibited. You also must have a fire watch and fire extinguisher on hand to weld or operate in a settling or other open flame torch. And the use of floating sky lanterns, fire balloons, or settling balloons are always prohibited in the county.
At 10:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, Salidan Mike Croghan, age 67, was crossing U.S. 291 on his e-bike at CR 155, not far from his home, when he was struck by a 2002 Porsche driven by a 58-year-old male, reported Colorado State Patrol. Croghan survived the crash with a broken neck and was transported to St. Anthony's Trauma Center in Lakewood.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests conducted a prescribed burn on Simms Mesa on Monday morning. The burn is planned and contained, with no current danger present. The burn is intended to increase the resiliency of the local Ponderosa Pine stands, as well...
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Bustang, Colorado's state-run intercity bus, will be adding Bayfield, Colorado to its Durango to Grand Junction route. The bus will stop at the Pine River Library, at 395 Bayfiield Center Dr. The bus will be departing daily at 6:10 a.m. and will arrive in Durango, Colorado by 6:32 a.m. Return trips to Bayfield depart at 7:10 p.m., arriving at 7:30 p.m.
Firefighters on Saturday battled two wildfires in Colorado, the High Park fire in Teller County and the Ute Pass fire near Durango. The distant fires started Friday, and both involved evacuations. Firefighters in Colorado Springs on Saturday put out a grass fire near the Colorado Springs Airport.
(CBS4)– Far from Colorado, University of Colorado graduate Todd Mukow of Durango has been in Ukraine since March. CBS4 reached him on the sandbagged streets of Kyiv walking along anti-tank barriers called "Hedgehogs." "If a tank was coming they could put these out in the middle of the street," Mukow said. He is a volunteer delivering medical supplies from warehouses to areas approaching the front lines. "The other night when we were leaving Dnipro there were a couple of missile strikes and we could smell the residual… the smoke was in the air."
Navajo Nation police districts are working with the Navajo Police Department Proactive Crime Enforcement Unit (PACE) to deter the trafficking, distribution, and sales of narcotics and alcohol bootlegging. Earlier this month, the PACE team conducted a three-day operation in Shiprock, New Mexico, in response to community concerns regarding drug and...
Here is a look at this week's most wanted individuals in Montrose. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office is looking for three individuals facing various criminal charges who failed to show up for their respective court appearances. Authorities are hoping the public can help locate these individuals.
Burning now for more than a month, the largest wildfire in the U.S. was spreading toward mountain resort towns in northern New Mexico on Wednesday, prompting officials to issue another set of warnings for more people to evacuate. "Day 36," fire spokesman Bill Morse said at a briefing Wednesday night....
