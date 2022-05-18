ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Hall County Schools’ proposed budget includes employee raises

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Xnsa_0fhXBGKh00

Hall County Schools employees are feeling the sting of inflation, Superintendent Will Schofield said before approval of the preliminary budget at Monday’s school board meeting.

That means pay raises across the board, though the details have yet to be ironed out.

“Our folks are hurting,” he said. “Our goal will be to reduce the millage rate. It’ll be a question of how much because this inflation is real.”

The tax rate was rolled back last year to 16.485, though an additional 0.5 mill was levied to pay for bonded indebtedness used to fund construction projects, for a total tax rate of 16.985. It was 17.55 the year prior.

Mental health and learning loss remain priorities as well.

Officials noted, however, that the final budget will look significantly different from the preliminary one, given the mix of variables — inflation, pay raises and federal coronavirus relief funds. The final budget will be adopted June 27.

The district is projecting an ending balance of around $65 million for the upcoming fiscal year. School board member Nath Morris echoed Schofield’s remarks, saying it’s time to dip into that rainy day fund to take care of employees.

“We just have a lot of people that are hourly employees that are making $11-$12 an hour,” Schofield said in an interview with The Times. “It’s a mighty heavy lift in this economy to try to pay your bills with that pay.”

At the same time, he said, they must keep in mind that “this economy’s going to be cyclical.”

“If you jack salaries way up and use up your balance in one or two years, you still got those salaries and your balance is gone,” he said.

The Great Recession looms large in budget deliberations.

“We saw $20 million evaporate so fast it made our head spin,” Schofield said. In 2009, the school system instituted districtwide pay cuts and laid off about 125 teachers, all while gaining about 300 students.

“The last thing we want to do is put ourselves in a position where 12 months from now, 18 months from now, we're letting people go, we’re taking pay away,” Schofield said. “And we've lived that in the Great Recession. We really want to be cautious while we do as much as we can for our people and really try to find that balance.”

Teachers received a $2,000 bonus as part of Gov. Brian Kemp’s $30.2 billion state budget. That bonus will turn into a salary raise for teachers.

Not all teachers or employees qualified for the initial bonus, however, and the school system had to spend between $2.5 and $3 million to provide bonuses to the 900 or so employees who were not covered.

Pay raises are being planned for all employees, including classified employees, such as landscapers, school security guards and custodians. It is not yet clear how much more employees will be paid or what form the pay raises will take.

The district will see $6.4 million added to its budget after Kemp eliminated the austerity cuts that have occurred in 18 of the last 20 years in the state’s education budget.

But for the first time, Hall County Schools will not be awarded state equalization funds, which provides state funding to poorer districts with less property tax revenue. That amounts to a $5 million loss.

“We have historically in Hall County always received that,” Schofield said. “This is the first year we have not.”

“It’s a blow,” he said. “But keep in mind, the local digest went up 16% … so I can't complain about the fairness of the system. You can't have it both ways. You can't be doing well locally and expect to get the equalization and fair-share money from the state.”

Comments / 1

Related
Forsyth County News

Planning board briefly discusses request for 140-acre mixed-use development

A mixed-use project on 140 acres in south Forsyth County was briefly discussed by members of the Forsyth County Planning Commission during a work session. On Tuesday, May 17, the planning board and county staff discussed a request from applicant Northpoint Capital Investment Holdings to rezone 140.6 acres on Fowler Hill, Union Hill and Mullinax roads from agricultural (A1), neighborhood shopping (NS) and single-family residential restricted (R2R) districts to master planned district (MPD) for 250 residential lots and 228 attached residential units with a density of 3.40 units per acre and commercial buildings totaling 63,650 square feet with 294 parking spaces.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Forsyth County News

Commissioners end state of emergency in Forsyth County

While the state of emergency for Georgia continues, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted to rescind Forsyth County’s COVID-19 Pandemic Resolution. At a work session on Tuesday, May 10, commissioners voted to terminate the resolution that had been in place since March 2020. According to County Attorney Ken...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Elections Supervisor reports Athens-Clarke Co districting snafu

Athens-Clarke County Elections Supervisor Charlotte Sosebee says a handful of homes on Athens’ west side were incorrectly assigned as District 2, when voters should have been casting ballots in District 5. Sosebee says the voters—13 of them—will receive new ballots. She says six were absentee ballots of which two have been received for tabulation. Seven are ballots that were cast in person and cannot be changed.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Proposed SR 316 Interchange and Roundabout Project now open for public comment

OCONEE COUNTY, GA – (May 17, 2022) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is seeking public comment on the proposed State Route (SR) 8/SR 316/United States (US) 29 at Jimmy Daniel Road Interchange Project in Oconee County. Georgia DOT will be hosting a virtual Public Information Open House (PIOH) by posting information related to the proposed project on the project website at https://transformingsr316-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Government
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Schofield
Person
Brian Kemp
accesswdun.com

Gainesville astronaut honored at street sign unveiling

The Gainesville City School System held a ceremony Tuesday morning at Gainesville Exploration Academy for the unveiling of a street sign honoring a Gainesville High School graduate who piloted the space shuttle Challenger in 1985. During the ceremony, Retired Major General Roy D. Bridges, Jr. was joined by his peers...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County school bus involved in accident, no students seriously injured

A Hall County school bus rear-ended a car Thursday morning on Winder Highway, but none of the students onboard were seriously injured. School system spokesman Stan Lewis said between 40 and 50 Johnson High School and South Hall Middle School students were on the bus. He said four complained of neck pain. Paramedics evaluated the students, and none were transported to the hospital.
HALL COUNTY, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Newsletter: Floyd County clueless about its cut from new baseball stadium naming rights. Gas prices nothing to get pumped about. This election, the court cases are coming before the vote. Peaks & Valleys.

Stadium naming rights deal confirmed — but don’t ask Floyd County about it. For six weeks, we’ve filed open records requests and had a steady email stream in search of what the new naming rights deal for the home of the Rome Braves means to Floyd County taxpayers. For example, the county earned $17,165 last fiscal year in naming rights fees alone when State Mutual Insurance was still sponsor.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Security Guards#School Board#School Security#Hall County Schools
FOX Carolina

Candidate for Georgia Governor: Kandiss Taylor

Kandiss Taylor is running for Governor of Georgia. She is one of five Republican candidates on the ballot in the Georgia primary election. Taylor has a PhD who works in education. She has drafted a proposed Executive Order to demolish the Georgia Guidestones, a historical landmark in Elberton, on her...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
WGAU

NAACP blasts Commissioner’s comments on Bulldog football players

The Clarke County NAACP has fired off a letter calling for condemnation of remarks made by Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Melissa Link, who in recent Commission budget meeting called Georgia Bulldog football players rapists and murderers. From the Clarke Co NAACP…. In our beloved nation you are innocent until proven guilty....
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination at a north Georgia high school

ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - Black students and parents are taking one north Georgia school to court. The students say they were suspended for wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts and protesting. The protest in response to this was white students allegedly using racial slurs and waving a confederate flag at school. Those suing say the white students were never disciplined.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Bremen Waffle House Expected to Reopen Saturday

The City Menus discovered this week that the Waffle House near the intersection of US 27 and I-20 in Bremen has been closed since May 9 with signage on the windows saying that it was temporarily closed to undergo some renovations. A representative for the Waffle House corporate office’s media division stated that the location has been undergoing just some minor repairs and maintenance and is projected to reopen on Saturday, May 21.
BREMEN, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
211
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy