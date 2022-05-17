Sheree Whitfield Says Drew Sidora Should Get Marriage Counselor Instead Of Paying 3 Assistants; Drew Claps Back

As we saw in teased in last week’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta , this whole assistant thing was going to be a mess. In case you missed it, Sheree Whitfield and Drew Sidora apparently share an assistant. Who has some loose lips, to put it mildly. Kandi Burruss already gave Sheree a head’s up about Drew claiming Sheree isn’t paying said assistant. Then the latest episode showed Marlo Hampton sharing more of that gossip with Sheree. This tangled web of gossip is about to blow up.

At Kenya Moore’s tea party birthday for her daughter, all the tea spilling comes to light. During a shady “game,” Sheree tells Drew to shut the fuck up for alleging that she didn’t pay their assistant. To make matters way worse, it comes out that the assistant is going around saying that Drew’s husband, Ralph Gaslight Pittman , is gay. Things quickly spiral out of control and naturally, the women took things to Twitter after the show.

In screenshots shared by the Instagram account The Bravo Shade Room , they broke down the messy back and forth between Drew and Sheree . Drew kicked things off by asking her followers , “What do y’all think about my assistant Anthony ?” This apparently set Sheree off. Sheree tweeted out , “Instead of paying 3 assistants when you aren’t working, you should invest that in a REAL marriage counselor # RHOA #RespectTheOG #LyingAss.” Only 5 mins later, Drew popped off with a tweet of her own . She wrote, “KEEP MY HUSBAND’S NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH!” Her all caps means business. But we know Sheree, and that’s certainly not going to deter her.

Sheree responded directly to that tweet and asked , “Or WHAT?!? Keep my finances out your mouth…who tf are you? A bank teller at Wells Fargo??? #liar #neverwasmyassiatant #WhoAreYou #IDontKnowHer.” Lol. Oh, Sheree. Drew shot back , “If you can’t distinguish Spring, Summer and September, you probably can’t keep your payrolls straight. # rhoa #joggers.” Not the joggers argument!! This keeps getting better and better.

In what looks like a now deleted tweet, Sheree responded, “Just like you can’t keep your marriage straight.” She added a winky face emoji for emphasis. And that’s where things ended – for now. But it doesn’t seem like the battle over this assistant will end anytime soon.

