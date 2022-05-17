ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals XFL broadcast partners

By Barry Werner
 4 days ago
The XFL is still about a year away from its third launch. That doesn’t mean someone as savvy as league owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is short on finding ways to get publicity for the league.

On Tuesday, the pop culture icon revealed the league’s broadcast partners. The games in 2023 will be shown on ABC/ESPN and FX … all of them.

The agreement is for multiple years with ABC and ESPN who will have exclusive broadcast rights for all 2023-2027 game day content, and more.

Each season’s 43 games will be aired & streamed across ABC, ESPN, and FX.

The multi-year contracts show an optimistic side for the brand. The first version of the XFL was scuttled after its first season by WWE boss Vince McMahon.

He relaunched the league in 2020 but that ended mid-season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a definitive moment for the XFL and the beginning of an incredible, long-term partnership for the league, building on my longstanding, very successful legacy relationship I’ve had with Disney throughout my career,” Johnson said.

“We’re excited to be working with global visionaries that are aligned with the XFL’s values, are true team players and share our ambitious goals to grow the XFL as a global sports and entertainment business. Through the combined power of Disney, ESPN, and the XFL, together we will create a new powerhouse on the sports calendar and bring a dynamic game of football to fans everywhere. Time to ball out.”

“To find a partner that honors our foundation and to be able to root our vision of unwavering passion, accessibility, and the future of football with Disney as our home, is a dream come true,” league chairwoman Dany Garcia said.

“We are extraordinarily excited to explore the endless possibilities of this partnership – today is surely just the beginning.”

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

