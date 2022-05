Dear Memorial Parents, Students and Staff, Last night, Memorial High School experienced significant vandalism by students. The Frisco Police Department and Fire Department were called to assist with the situation. Unfortunately due to the extent of the damage, Memorial High School is unable to hold classes today and tomorrow, Thursday & Friday, May 19 and 20 due to air quality issues. It's always a difficult decision to close a campus, but the safety and security of students and staff is Frisco ID's foremost concern. Again, Memorial High School will be closed May 19th and 20th due to air quality issues. Thank you for your understanding,

FRISCO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO