ROCK THE RIVER OUTDOOR CONCERT

(Waite Park MN-) Fox-9 TV says the rising Sauk River is flooding Anton's Restaurant in Waite Park. The river began flooding the parking lot Friday night, and by Saturday morning there was water inside the restaurant 50-year-old restaurant and it was closed. Photos posted online show their dining room filled with water. In Facebook posts, the restaurant says this is the fifth time since 1997 that flooding has encroached on the restaurant from the river. "We keep an eye on spring rainfall and river levels and do have a brief time to prepare," a message on Anton's Facebook page reads. "We’ve developed quite an efficient system. We move as much furniture as possible upstairs and move heavy items off the floor." The restaurant is closed until the water goes down. After levels drop, they plan to bring in cleaners to combat mold and other trouble,

WAITE PARK, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO