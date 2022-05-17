ROCK THE RIVER OUTDOOR CONCERT

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Richard “Dick” J. Brand, 72 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Edenbrook of St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives may visit from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to the services on Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday.
