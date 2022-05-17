ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

ROCK THE RIVER OUTDOOR CONCERT

By Jay Caldwell
wjon.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, May 19th at Alexander Park in Cold Spring from...

wjon.com

willmarradio.com

Anton's closed because of flooding

(Waite Park MN-) Fox-9 TV says the rising Sauk River is flooding Anton's Restaurant in Waite Park. The river began flooding the parking lot Friday night, and by Saturday morning there was water inside the restaurant 50-year-old restaurant and it was closed. Photos posted online show their dining room filled with water. In Facebook posts, the restaurant says this is the fifth time since 1997 that flooding has encroached on the restaurant from the river. "We keep an eye on spring rainfall and river levels and do have a brief time to prepare," a message on Anton's Facebook page reads. "We’ve developed quite an efficient system. We move as much furniture as possible upstairs and move heavy items off the floor." The restaurant is closed until the water goes down. After levels drop, they plan to bring in cleaners to combat mold and other trouble,
WAITE PARK, MN
MIX 94.9

Sartell Bringing Back Swing Into Summer Concert Series

SARTELL -- A Sartell summer concert series is coming back next month. The 2nd annual 'Swing Into Summer' event kicks off at the Sartell Community Center starting June 7th. Every Tuesday you can listen to live music, play some mini golf, take a stroll around the lake or grab a bite to eat thanks to the local Lions Clubs.
SARTELL, MN
Bring Me The News

Lineup for returning Canterbury Park Concert Series revealed

Canterbury Park in Shakopee has announced this summer's concert line-up ahead of ticket sales opening Friday. The Canterbury Park Concert Series, in collaboration with Sue McLean and Associates, officially returns Friday, July 29. Among the acts booked for this year's event include Portland rockers Everclear, Minnesota's-own experimental indie band Cloud...
SHAKOPEE, MN
lptv.org

In Business: Gravel Pit Golf in Brainerd Putting Their Spin on the Sport

With warmer weather finally upon us, a new business in Brainerd is celebrating a new way to enjoy golf. Gravel Pit Golf is exactly what it sounds like. The course is set in an abandoned gravel pit and has 13 par 3s with wetlands, lakes, and sand dunes. Owner Chuck Klecatsky says the course should be playable for people of all ability levels.
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rising Water Levels Have Some Minnesota Resort Owners On Edge

KABETOGAMA, Minn. (WCCO) — Just along the shores of Voyageurs National Park, Jennifer Gelo is sitting watching the water creep closer — gobbling up her docks and inching towards her cabins “It’s a little nerve wracking,” said Gelo. “Our cabins are surrounded by water. We’ve got a lot of sandbags out. It’s getting pretty dicey.” Twenty-six years at the Sandy Point Lodge, and this is worst flooding she’s ever seen. Some cancellations are rolling in, though some are keeping their reservations. “No matter if you own a resort or just have a house on the edge of the lake, or this is your...
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Dave's Hot Chicken bringing six locations to Minnesota

(Lakeville, MN) -- A hot chicken restaurant is coming to Minnesota. Dave's Hot Chicken announced six new locations in the state on Monday. They include Apple Valley, Rosemount, Edina, Bloomington, and Lakeville. The California-based restaurant features chicken tenders, sliders, kale slaw, mac & cheese, and fries.
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘The Water Is Rushing Too Fast:’ Four Groups Of Kayakers Rescued In Stearns County

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — The water is running too high, and too fast, on many lakes and rivers in central Minnesota. It’s creating dangerous conditions for boaters and kayakers. “We were excited because we were like, ‘Oh, the river’s flowing fast, it should be quick,’” said St. Cloud resident Christopher McDonald. What started as an exciting kayaking trip for Christopher and Stacey McDonald, ended with the couple stranded in the raging, cold Sauk Rive for nearly an hour Sunday afternoon before they were rescued by emergency crews. Christopher capsized first after hitting a tree, and Stacey went in next. “She didn’t see...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
wjon.com

Master Gardener Plant Sale by Stearns County Master Gardeners

Master Gardener Plant Sale Stearns County Master Gardeners Saturday, May 21, 2022 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. (or sooner if sold out) St. Augustine Church 442 2nd St SE, St. Cloud • UMN Extension Master Gardener grown plants with planting advice on each tag • Easy-care Perennials, Annuals, Houseplants, Native Plants, Veggies, Specialty Tomatoes, Herbs & more • Extension Master Gardener Volunteers available to answer questions Funds raised go to support the Extension Master Gardener programming throughout the year. Payment options: Cash, Check & Credit Card.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
wjon.com

Richard “Dick” J. Brand, 72, Sauk Rapids

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Richard “Dick” J. Brand, 72 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Edenbrook of St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives may visit from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to the services on Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather Alert: T-Storm Warnings Across Southern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thunderstorms are developing Thursday afternoon over southern Minnesota. Several counties along the Iowa border and in southeastern Minnesota are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Meanwhile, counties to the north, including those in the Twin Cities metro, are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Get the latest updates below: Update (4:57 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning continues for Dunn County is western Wisconsin until 5:15 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Menomonie WI, Tainter Lake WI and Colfax WI until 5:15 PM CDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail!...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Honor guard escorts Ryan Erickson back home

(Blomkest MN-) The body of Ryan Erickson of rural Blomkest came home last night. Erickson, 63, was killed last Thursday when an empty grain silo was blown on top of him by straight-line winds during the storms that hit the area. He was a long time area fire fighter and business owner, and an honor guard escorted the hearse as Erickson was brought from St. Cloud to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar, with a stop through his home town of Blomkest along the way. People lined the street to pay respect to Erickson as the procession passed by. A celebration of life takes place Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Refuge Church in Willmar. On Legislative Review this weekend, Representative Tim Miller of Prinsburg, who knew Erickson for many years, had these words about him...
WILLMAR, MN
WJON

Three Men OK After Kayaks Capsize on Sauk River

LE SAUK TOWNSHIP -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is advising kayak and canoe enthusiasts to stay off creeks and rivers until the water levels recede to more normal levels. The sheriff's office says three people in kayaks were tossed into the Sauk River near Heim's Mill Saturday. A caller...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

Fight Breaks Out On Ferris Wheel At Minnesota Carnival

One Minnesota carnival wasn't all fun and games over the weekend after a fight broke out on a ferris wheel, causing a major frenzy among attendees. It's been a strange month for crime stories. Recently, a Minnesota couple was injured when a vehicle smashed into their motel room. The elderly couple were in Detroit Lakes relaxing in the room when a pickup drove into their room and drove away.
DULUTH, MN
WJON

Waite Park Building on Momentum of 2021 As They Navigate 2022

WAITE PARK -- With the successful opening of The Ledge Amphitheater last year, Waite Park officials are looking to continue that momentum heading into this year. The annual State of the City Address was held at The Ledge Wednesday afternoon. Mayor Rick Miller says now that the facility is open,...
WAITE PARK, MN
kchkradio.net

Faribault nursing homes to merge

(FARIBAULT DAILY NEWS) – The Pleasant Manor nursing facility in Faribault is closing. Its residents and staff will move to The Emeralds nursing facility, also in Faribault. Staffing shortages and open beds at The Emeralds prompted the consolidation, said Marc Halpert, CEO of Monarch Healthcare Management. The company runs both facilities in Faribault as well as several others in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
FARIBAULT, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Alexandria storm damage as it happens from a dashcam

(Alexandria, MN)--Some dramatic video was captured by David Bartlow as he was driving in Alexandria last Thursday, May 12th. Both straight-line winds and a tornado were reported in the Alexandria area which caused considerable damage across the city and beyond.
ALEXANDRIA, MN

