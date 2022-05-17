Kim Kardashian Gets Slammed by Bob Mackie for Wearing Marilyn Monroe's Dress

Elton John has been at the center of the drama on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and now the music icon has something to say about the show. In advance of the May 18 episode of RHOBH, John and his husband, David Furnish, took to Instagram to show their support for Diana Jenkins, who made her debut on the show Wednesday night. “So, Diana, thank you. Good luck tonight. We love you so much. Thanks for all your support,” John said in a video of him and Furnish, shared on Diana’s Instagram. “And we’ll be cheering from a long way away.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO