Kim Kardashian Gets Slammed by Bob Mackie for Wearing Marilyn Monroe's Dress

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Mackie, who sketched the iconic dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy in 1962 is not a fan of Kim Kardashian wearing it to the 2022 Met Gala. The 82-year-old costume designer feels strongly about no...

hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Looks Gorgeous While Makeup-Free In Her Bathrobe On ‘The Kardashians’

Fans of The Kardashians on Hulu Kim Kardashian in a whole new light. On the May 19 episode of the Hulu reality series, the 41-year-old allowed cameras to capture her look at the start of her day, as she greeted her sister Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in her gym after waking up. Kim showcased her natural look by wearing no makeup for the scene. Still, the SKIMS founder looked gorgeous as she rocked a stylish white bathrobe and styled her dark brunette hair in a ponytail.
Page Six

Amy Schumer gets a Kardashian makeover

Just call her Kamy Kardashian. Amy Schumer transformed into a long-haired, long-nailed, high-heeled member of the Kardashian clan to present alongside “2 of [her] new family members,” Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, at the 2022 Hulu Upfronts. In an Instagram video shared Wednesday, the 40-year-old comedian struts out of the Four Seasons hotel in downtown NYC, dressed in a slouchy blue double-breasted blazer, mocha-hued bodysuit (no doubt by Kim’s Skims) distressed denim (from Khloé’s Good American, perhaps?) and strappy heeled sandals. Schumer finished off her look in true Kardashian fashion: with huge hoop earrings, giant mirrored sunglasses, an extra-long high ponytail and a...
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
bravotv.com

Elton John Has a Message for One of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Elton John has been at the center of the drama on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and now the music icon has something to say about the show. In advance of the May 18 episode of RHOBH, John and his husband, David Furnish, took to Instagram to show their support for Diana Jenkins, who made her debut on the show Wednesday night. “So, Diana, thank you. Good luck tonight. We love you so much. Thanks for all your support,” John said in a video of him and Furnish, shared on Diana’s Instagram. “And we’ll be cheering from a long way away.”
