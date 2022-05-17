Kim Kardashian Gets Slammed by Bob Mackie for Wearing Marilyn Monroe's Dress

Just call her Kamy Kardashian.
Amy Schumer transformed into a long-haired, long-nailed, high-heeled member of the Kardashian clan to present alongside “2 of [her] new family members,” Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, at the 2022 Hulu Upfronts.
In an Instagram video shared Wednesday, the 40-year-old comedian struts out of the Four Seasons hotel in downtown NYC, dressed in a slouchy blue double-breasted blazer, mocha-hued bodysuit (no doubt by Kim’s Skims) distressed denim (from Khloé’s Good American, perhaps?) and strappy heeled sandals.
Schumer finished off her look in true Kardashian fashion: with huge hoop earrings, giant mirrored sunglasses, an extra-long high ponytail and a...
