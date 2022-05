Volunteers are needed to set up the veteran crosses on the trail near Main Street in Belmond. This will be done Tuesday, May 24 at 2 p.m. Right after that, the American flags will be put out at the Belmond Cemetery, followed by the Catholic cemetery. Volunteers will be needed again on Tuesday, May 31 at 2 p.m. to take down the crosses, followed by the flags.

BELMOND, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO