Ohio State

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame to be in prime time

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
I’m always grateful for Ohio State’s efforts at trying to schedule a big nonconference game almost annually on the gridiron. There are several big ones already agreed to in the future, and one of those is this coming fall against Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish don’t meet that often, so when they do, it’s definitely a made-for-television affair with two of the most historical programs of all time.

It appears the suits know it too because the game time for the titanic clash on September 3 in the ‘Shoe has been announced. Rejoice Ohio State fans because it will indeed be a nighttime affair set for 7:30 pm ET with ESPN’s College Gameday in attendance. The game will be telvised on ABC.

It feels a little bit different to have a big Ohio State football game not on FOX with Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson on the call, but I for one am glad this one will take place in the Central Ohio air with the sun below the horizon.

