ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Annual Trees for Vail Giveaway June 13-17

vailgov.com
 3 days ago

The Town of Vail is sponsoring the distribution and giveaway of 100 native trees and shrubs as part of the annual Trees for Vail program. Beginning Monday, June 13, Vail residents or property owners who show proof of Vail residency will be eligible to pick up a free one-gallon tree or...

www.vailgov.com

Comments / 0

Related
vailgov.com

Town of Vail and High Five Access Media Win 2022 Hometown Media Award

High Five Access Media, took first place in the Informational Talk Show Series category in the 2022 Hometown Media Awards from the Alliance for Community Media Foundation. Town of Vail partnered with High Five Access Media to create the informational videos to promote native and sustainable landscaping to replace some of Vail’s in-person education events during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-part series featured experts from Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Colorado Department of Agriculture, and ET Irrigation to educate viewers about native plant species for mountain areas, controlling pests without the use of chemicals and optimizing irrigation systems for water-efficiency. The video series can be viewed on High Five Access Media’s website.
VAIL, CO
vailgov.com

Vail Resident Charged in Pedestrian Hit and Run

On Monday, May 16, the Vail Police Department responded to and investigated an incident involving a pedestrian who had been struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 501 North Frontage Road. The vehicle and driver left the scene but were located a short time later. The pedestrian, a 25-year-old resident of Vail, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Vail Health.
VAIL, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy