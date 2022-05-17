Annual Trees for Vail Giveaway June 13-17

High Five Access Media, took first place in the Informational Talk Show Series category in the 2022 Hometown Media Awards from the Alliance for Community Media Foundation. Town of Vail partnered with High Five Access Media to create the informational videos to promote native and sustainable landscaping to replace some of Vail’s in-person education events during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-part series featured experts from Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Colorado Department of Agriculture, and ET Irrigation to educate viewers about native plant species for mountain areas, controlling pests without the use of chemicals and optimizing irrigation systems for water-efficiency. The video series can be viewed on High Five Access Media’s website.

