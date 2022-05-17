ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beautiful Fishers

By Philip Gerard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH BELOW: Scroll down or click here to learn about the history of North Carolina’s state boat. A working boat is a thing of beauty. The design may come from the eye and instincts of a single talented craftsman, or it may evolve over generations of hard use that refine out...

