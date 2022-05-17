Bloomington OKs 213 New Apartments, 340 Bedrooms on North Side

This might be the perfect Midwest home if you desire luxury and a place to survive the potential end of the world. It's a luscious mansion that hides a 5,000 square foot doomsday bunker underneath. I found this incredible property on Realtor. Here's a brief description from the listing of...
A Turnkey Penthouse on the Top Floors of a South Florida Condo Tower. This six-bedroom duplex penthouse on the top two floors of the beachfront Ocean III condo tower offers a private elevator, four balconies with sunrise and sunset ocean views, and a large children’s sleepover space. “You can...
Comments / 0