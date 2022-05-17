ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Bloomington OKs 213 New Apartments, 340 Bedrooms on North Side

By Contact Editorial Dept
bdmag.com
 2 days ago

Bloomington OKs 213 New Apartments, 340 Bedrooms on North...

bdmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Side#Bloomington#Plan Commission#Site Plan

Comments / 0

Community Policy