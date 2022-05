Our COVID-19 transmission rates continue to rise and we are seeing an increased number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Thurston County. Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed the COVID-19 Community Level for Thurston County from Low to Medium due to the 7-day COVID-19 transmission rate increasing to more than 200 cases per 100K population. At this community level there are additional recommendations for people at high risk of severe disease as well as the general public.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO