Missing Allentown Woman With Autism Found Safe (UPDATE)

By Nicole Acosta
 4 days ago
Marion DeJesus Photo Credit: Allentown Police Department

UPDATE: Police have safely located a woman who had gone missing in Allentown.

***Original story below***

Allentown police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman with autism.

Marion DeJesus, 57, was last seen walking away from her home in the 100 block of West Gordon Street, Allentown police said Tuesday, May 17.

DeJesus is known to frequent the 400 block of North 2nd Street and American Plaza.

She is 4'11" tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information on her wherabouts is urged to call 610-437-7751.

