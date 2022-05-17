ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhampton Beach, NY

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessional, recently updated space for lease in the business...

Using Old Technology, Reel Quiet Mowing Was Ahead Of Its Time

In recent years, one village after another on the South Fork has restricted or seasonally banned the use of gas-powered leaf blowers as residents fed up with the noise, dust and fumes that leaf blowers make have amplified their voices. With ever-improving lithium battery technology making electric-powered leaf blowers and...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
The Oldies Are Goodies For East End Audiences

There’s a saying, “If you remember the ’60s, you weren’t there.”. But there are still plenty of die-hard fans of the music of the 1950s and 1960s who have never forgotten that oldies era, and they still know the words to all the songs, as evidenced by the large turnouts packing the 700-seat Suffolk Theater these days.
RIVERHEAD, NY

